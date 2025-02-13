Great Pacific Gold Announces Sale of Golden Mountain Project to Adelong Gold

Great Pacific Gold Corp. has entered into a binding agreement to sell its 100% interest in the Golden Mountain Project in Victoria, Australia, to Adelong Gold Limited. The transaction is valued at $5 million and includes both cash and shares of Adelong Gold. The sale allows Great Pacific Gold to focus on advancing its core assets in Papua New Guinea and strengthen its balance sheet.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2025) - Great Pacific Gold Corp. (TSXV: GPAC) (OTCQX: FSXLF) (FSE: V3H) ('Great Pacific Gold ','GPAC,' or the'Company') is pleased to announce that it has executed a binding purchase agreement with Adelong Gold Limited (ASX: ADG) ('Adelong Gold ') for the sale of a 100% interest in Exploration Licence 6430 (EL6430), the Gold en Mountain Project (' Gold en Mountain' or the'Project'), in Victoria, Australia.

The transaction aligns with Great Pacific Gold's strategy of unlocking value from its extensive portfolio of high-quality gold assets. 'The sale of Golden Mountain reflects our commitment to delivering value to shareholders while focusing our efforts on advancing our core assets in Papua New Guinea,' said Greg McCunn, CEO of Great Pacific Gold. 'This transaction allows us to strengthen our balance sheet while enabling further exploration and development at Golden Mountain under Adelong Gold's leadership.'Adelong Gold will acquire EL6430 for: Transaction Terms $1 million in cash$4 million in shares of Adelong Gold, equivalent to approximately 8.9% of Adelong Gold's issued share capitalThe amount payable in cash may be adjusted based on the performance of certain milestones related to the Project. Adelong intends to rename the Project the Apollo Gold Project which remains open at depth and along strike, offering significant upside potential. The Company looks forward to following Adelong Gold's progress as they advance exploration and development activities. On behalf of Great Pacific Gold Greg McCunn, Chief Executive Officer and DirectorFor further information visit gpacgold.com or contact: Email: [email protected] About Great Pacific Gold Great Pacific Gold has a portfolio of exploration stage projects in Papua New Guinea ('PNG') and Australia. The Company is focused on developing gold-copper resources from its highly prospective land packages. Its core projects include: The Company also holds a number of other exploration projects including the recently acquired Tinga Valley Project. Quality assurance/quality control All assays were subject to quality control measures appropriate for reconnaissance rock chip sampling with duplicates, blanks and commercially available standards with the expected results from the samples submitted. All assays were conducted by Intertek Minerals Ltd. (ISO: 9001), located in Lae, Papua New Guinea, using fire assay techniques with a 30-gram charge and ICP-OES finish. The quality control results are consistent. Qualified Person The technical content of this news release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Callum Spink, the Company's Vice President, Exploration, who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, MAIG, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Spink is responsible for the technical content of this news release. Forward-Looking Statements Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Great Pacific Gold cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by many material factors, many of which are beyond their respective control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Great Pacific Gold's limited operating history, its exploration and development activities on its mineral properties and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Great Pacific Gold does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking information. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/240634 SOURCE: Great Pacific Gold Corp. © 2025 Newsfile Corp





