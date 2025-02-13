Great Pacific Gold Announces Sale of Golden Mountain Project to Adelong Gold

Great Pacific Gold Corp. has entered into a binding agreement to sell its 100% interest in the Golden Mountain Project in Victoria, Australia, to Adelong Gold Limited. The transaction is valued at $5 million and includes both cash and shares of Adelong Gold. The sale allows Great Pacific Gold to focus on advancing its core assets in Papua New Guinea and strengthen its balance sheet.
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2025) - Great Pacific Gold Corp. (TSXV: GPAC) (OTCQX: FSXLF) (FSE: V3H) ('Great Pacific Gold ','GPAC,' or the'Company') is pleased to announce that it has executed a binding purchase agreement with Adelong Gold Limited (ASX: ADG) ('Adelong Gold ') for the sale of a 100% interest in Exploration Licence 6430 (EL6430), the Gold en Mountain Project (' Gold en Mountain' or the'Project'), in Victoria, Australia.
The transaction aligns with Great Pacific Gold's strategy of unlocking value from its extensive portfolio of high-quality gold assets. 'The sale of Golden Mountain reflects our commitment to delivering value to shareholders while focusing our efforts on advancing our core assets in Papua New Guinea,' said Greg McCunn, CEO of Great Pacific Gold. 'This transaction allows us to strengthen our balance sheet while enabling further exploration and development at Golden Mountain under Adelong Gold's leadership.'Adelong Gold will acquire EL6430 for:
Transaction Terms$1 million in cash$4 million in shares of Adelong Gold, equivalent to approximately 8.9% of Adelong Gold's issued share capitalThe amount payable in cash may be adjusted based on the performance of certain milestones related to the Project.
