Groundbreaking Women in Construction Conference

The event, now in its 23rd year, offers a unique platform for women across all roles in the construction industry to engage in dialogue, share knowledge, and collaborate. It aims to drive change and engage industry employers in addressing the challenges faced by the men and women they hire.

ENR's premier conference brings together construction professionals nationwide for three days of actionable insights, high-impact networking and leadership skill building . Pioneered by Groundbreaking Women in Construction (GWIC), this event caters to women in various roles within the construction industry aiming to enhance their careers and overcome the challenges faced by the industry.

Held annually in San Diego, the conference offers curated sessions on leadership skill building, career growth, and the resolution of current industry conflicts





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Construction Industry Women In Construction Leadership Skill Building Career Growth Real Solutions

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