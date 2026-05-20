Guide: How to build your first base in Subnautica 2

How to build your first base in Subnautica 2 with detailed instructions for power generation, resource collection, and navigating your base.

In Subnautica 2 , building a base is more than just a pretty shelter. It serves as your storage, production facility, and safe base for longer exploration.

In this guide, we explain how to build your first base, which modules you need and how to reliably power them with electricity. If you click on the links, we will receive a commission, which helps support our editorial work. The price for you remains unchanged. These affiliate links are indicated by a symbol.

At the Welcome Center, you will find two fragments of the construction tool. (© Image source: Screenshot and editing GIGA) The first fragment is directly in a broken box next to the welcome sign. To get the second fragment, you need to collect metal scrap inside and then dive down under the hole. To make the construction tool, you now have it with you.

You can now swim to a place where you would like to build your base. We recommend areas where useful resources can be found nearby and a natural current in the background, although the location of your base should not be too minimalistic. Your base can be built anywhere on the sea floor, but it should be avoided as much as possible for construction that does not require a corridor.

The room can be built must be adjacent to the sea floor and can not be placed on unnatural objects such as other bases or coral reefs. You need to attach the room by the door for you. The door serves as entrance and exit from your base. Creatures and other underwater dwellers can not enter the room through the door.

With a room and a door, you have created a foundation for your base. However, inside there is still no electricity, so that your base can be supplied with air. Initially, two energy per second are needed - regardless of the size of your base. In the construction menu, you will find under "Exterior devices" in the section "Energy" maps with which you can produce electricity.

Initially, in the upper left-hand corner of the screen, you see how much energy you produce and consume. (© Image source: Screenshot and editing GIGA) If you want to use a Hydroelectric Turbine instead of a solar module, click on it on the left side the screen. (© Image source: Screenshot and editing GIGA) (1x Titan, 1x Copper) is needed. You need to establish a connection between your turbine and your base so it can produce electricity.

You can transfer collected energy to your base using a "Prognostics Unit". After you have positioned the Hydroelectric Turbine in the desired position, you will have to install multiple Proximity Miners that help you transfer the excess energy to your base. To visualize the limitation of energy transfer, a connection line appears. The last Proximity Miner must be directly connected to your Hydroelectric Turbine.

The Proximity Miner must be installed and attached to your base. It is located in the "Exterior devices" section under the "Help" menu and must be placed on the surface of your base. The Base-Signal Booster is a must-have item for navigation. (© Image source: Screenshot and editing GIGA) The Base-Signal Booster allows you to quickly find your base in the underwater landscape that Subnautica 2 offers, as there is no map and the gaming environment is large and complex.

It is important to attach the Base-Signal Booster before you set out again, so that you can return easily to your base





Follow_the_G / 🏆 24. in DE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Subnautica 2 Base Building Power Generation Resource Collection Navigating Your Base Hydroelectric Turbine Solar Module Proximity Miners Base-Signal Booster

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Subnautica 2: Lithium finden und die Tauchflasche mit hoher Kapazität herstellenNur mit Lithium erreicht ihr neue Tiefen. An diesen Stellen könnt ihr die Ressource finden.

Read more »

Subnautica 2: Kaulquappe-Fragmente finden und Fahrzeug bauenWo ihr alle Kaulquappen-Fragmente findet und wie ihr eurer erstes Fahrzeug herstellen könnt, erfahrt ihr in diesem Guide zu Subnautica 2.

Read more »

Steam Sale: Valve reitet mit Meeresspielen auf der Subnautica-2-WelleAuf Steam ist eine neue Rabattaktion gestartet. Eine Woche lang drehen sich die Angebote rund um Spiele am, auf dem und im Ozean.

Read more »

Steam Sale: Valve reitet mit Meeresspielen auf der Subnautica-2-WelleImmer wieder hält Valve auf Steam abseits der vier großen jährlichen Steam Sales auch kleinere Rabattaktionen mit klarem Genre- oder Themenbezug ab. „Immer wieder“ heißt dabei fast immer – auch im Jahr 2026. Jetzt ist eine Aktion zu Meeresspielen gestartet. Die Angebote laufen bis zum 25. Mai um...

Read more »