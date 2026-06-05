Die Fußball-Weltmeisterschaft 2026 findet in den USA, Mexiko und Kanada statt. Fans ärgern sich über die hohen Kosten für Tickets, Transport und Unterkünfte. Kurz vor dem Start der WM hat die FIFA aus Versehen kostenlose Tickets ausgegeben. Die Preise für die Finaltickets sind sehr hoch und übersteigen sogar 10.000 Euro. Nach Kritik an den Transportkosten hat das Verkehrsunternehmen NJ Transit die Preise für die WM in den USA gesenkt.

Die Fußball-Weltmeisterschaft 2026 findet vom 11. Juni bis 19. Juli in den USA, Mexiko und Kanada statt. Die hohen Kosten für Fans vor Ort sorgen für Unmut.

Besonders die hohen Ticketpreise, aber auch die Ausgaben für Transport, Hotels und andere Dinge belasten die Anhänger. Doch kurz vor dem Start der WM hat die FIFA einen Fehler gemacht und kostenlose Tickets ausgegeben. Wie 'Sky News' berichtete, konnten rund 60 Fans am Mittwoch aufgrund eines Fehlers beim Bezahlvorgang Plätze zum Preis von '0 US-Dollar' ergattern. Die FIFA bedauert den Fehler und die entstandenen Unannehmlichkeiten und hat die Betroffenen aufgefordert, den korrekten Betrag zu bezahlen.

Fußball lebt schließlich von den Fans und die Emotionen sollten für die breite Masse leistbar sein. Die Preise für die Finaltickets sind jedoch sehr hoch und übersteigen sogar 10.000 Euro. Der Weltverband lässt Ticket-Inhaber ihre Karten auf einer offiziellen Weiterverkaufsplattform zu einem beliebigen Preis weiterverkaufen. Nach massiver Kritik an den Transportkosten hat das Verkehrsunternehmen NJ Transit die Preise für die WM in den USA gesenkt.

Die 30-minütige Zugfahrt von Manhattan zum MetLife Stadium in New Jersey und zurück wird während des Turniers statt 150 nun 105 US-Dollar (ca. 90 Euro) kosten. Der übliche Fahrpreis beträgt jedoch nur 12,90 Dollar. Die Gouverneurin von New Jersey, Mikie Sherrill, setzt sich dafür ein, dass die Steuerzahler nicht auf den Kosten sitzen bleiben.

Die FIFA erwartet Meanwhile, the 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to take place from June 11 to July 19 in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Fans are expressing their dissatisfaction with the high costs associated with attending the event in person. The high ticket prices are a major concern, but so are the expenses related to transportation, accommodation, and other related costs. In a recent development, the FIFA has accidentally issued free tickets for the tournament.

According to 'Sky News', around 60 fans were able to secure seats for '0 US dollars' due to a payment error on Wednesday. The FIFA has confirmed this incident and expressed its regret for the mistake and the inconvenience caused. The organization has asked the affected fans to pay the correct amount. Fans are the lifeblood of football, and their emotions should be affordable for the masses.

However, the prices for the final tickets are extremely high, with some categories exceeding 10,000 US dollars. The world governing body allows ticket holders to resell their tickets on an official platform at any price they choose. Following intense criticism of the transportation costs, the NJ Transit transportation company has reduced its prices for the World Cup in the United States.

The 30-minute train ride from Manhattan to the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and back will now cost 105 US dollars (approximately 90 euros) during the tournament, down from the previous 150 dollars. The regular fare for a round trip is only 12.90 dollars. The governor of New Jersey, Mikie Sherrill, is pushing for the taxpayers not to bear the brunt of the costs.

The FIFA, which expects record revenues, has stated that the original agreements with the host cities provided for free transportation for fans to all games. After renegotiation, it was agreed that transportation on match days would be offered at cost price. New York is not the only city facing high transportation costs. In Boston, the round-trip bus fare will cost 95 US dollars (approximately 80 euros), and the train fare will increase to 80 US dollars (approximately 68 euros).

Fans in Europe have reacted with outrage to the reports. In Philadelphia, the return journey from the stadium after the World Cup matches will be free





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Fußball-WM 2026 Hohe Kosten Ticket-Pannen Transport FIFA NJ Transit

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