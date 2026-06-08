Hong Kong Trade Development Council Hosts Hong Kong Tech Pavilion at VivaTech 2026 in Paris

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) will host a Hong Kong Tech Pavilion at VivaTech 2026, Europe's premier annual startup and technology summit in Paris. The Pavilion will bring together 24 Hong Kong startups to showcase innovations in artificial intelligence and robotics, health technology, and sustainability and climate technology.

HONG KONG, June 7, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) will host a" Hong Kong Tech Pavilion " at Viva Technology (VivaTech) 2026, Europe's premier annual startup and technology summit in Paris, from next Wednesday, 17 to Saturday, 20 June.

In collaboration with our strategic partner, the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Brussels, the Pavilion will bring together 24 Hong Kong startups to showcase innovations in artificial intelligence and robotics, health technology, and sustainability and climate technology. A series of thematic seminars, startup pitching sessions, and networking receptions will also be held to facilitate exchanges between global investors, buyers, and Hong Kong startups, fostering international collaboration.

Several key partners, including Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation, Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hong Kong Productivity Council, Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, and Cyberport, support the initiative. HKTDC's Chris Lo, Regional Director, Europe, Central Asia & Israel, stated:"Hong Kong is actively developing into an international innovation and technology hub. As one of the key enablers, the HKTDC supports enterprises in going global by curating overseas platforms and facilitating cross-regional exchanges.

Building on last year's success, we are further expanding the Hong Kong Tech Pavilion at VivaTech this year to deepen connections among startups, tech leaders, large corporations, and investors, fostering innovative collaborations and business matchmaking, assisting innovation and technology enterprises in exploring overseas markets, and showcasing to Europe Hong Kong's unique advantages as an international innovation hub.





FN_Nachrichten / 🏆 88. in DE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hong Kong Trade Development Council Hong Kong Tech Pavilion Vivatech 2026 Startup And Technology Summit Artificial Intelligence And Robotics Health Technology Sustainability And Climate Technology Global Investors Buyers Hong Kong Startups International Collaboration Innovation And Technology Hub Cross-Regional Exchanges Overseas Platforms Assist Enterprises In Going Global Fostering Innovative Collaborations And Busine Exploring Overseas Markets Showing Unique Advantages As An International

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trade Republic will bei Privatanlegern mit Zugang zu IPOs punktenTrade Republic ermögliche Privatanlegern ab sofort die direkte Zeichnung ausgewählter IPOs vor dem Börsenstart. Die Neobank Trade Republic öffnet europäischen Privatanlegern den Zugang zu Börsengängen

Read more »

Trade Republic öffnet IPOs für alle – das sollten Anleger wissenDer Neobroker lässt Privatanleger Börsengänge direkt in der App zeichnen. Der erste Deal ist SpaceX – doch die Risiken sind erheblich.

Read more »

Plentisoft: Trade Compliance Records Addresses June 2026 Executive Order Broker LiabilityTrade Compliance Records has published a reference on the June 3, 2026 Executive Order titled 'Strengthening Customs Enforcement,' which establishes a 50 percent minimum penalty floor on customs violations

Read more »

SpaceX-Aktien bei Trade Republic kaufen: Was Anleger jetzt wissen müssenSpaceX geht am 12. Juni an die Börse. Anleger können über Trade Republic Aktien zeichnen, jedoch ist die Nachfrage bereits über 150 Milliarden US-Dollar.

Read more »