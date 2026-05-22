How Long Can I Sit in the Train's Restaurant?

A spokesperson for Deutsche Bahn clarified that the seats in their dining areas are reserved for passengers who want to eat and drink in the train, but there is no set minimum waiting time. However, the catering staff request guests to take notice of the limited availability and other passengers who may be using the dining saloon at the same time. For some, it sounds like a big bonus; others see it as rude passenger behavior. But what happens if the waiting staff realizes that guests are still sitting in the catering area after multiple hours? Could they be asked to clear the area for other passengers or face a penalty? Individual circumstances apply.

Darf für viele auf keiner langen Bahnfahrt fehlen: ein Gang ins Bordrestaurant. Aber wie lange darf ich hier eigentlich sitzen bleiben? Der Bahnsteig füllt sich, es ist kein Durchkommen.

Menschen bevölkern den schmalen Streifen, als gäbe es nur diesen einen Zug raus aus der Stadt. Ein paar Ellenbogen hier, diverse Rollkoffer da, wüste Beschimpfungen, Geschubse - das Übliche. Der Zug fährt endlich ein, die Türen öffnen sich, und es gibt kein Halten mehr. Das Bordrestaurant füllt sich in Windeseile.

Fahrgäste belegen blitzschnell freie Plätze, auf ihren Gesichtern ein zufriedener Ausdruck der Selbstgefälligkeit. Folgensch dikala nicht in den kommenden drei Stunden auf dem kalten Boden Platz nehmen





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Train Boarding Restaurant Sitting Time Limit Free Seats

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