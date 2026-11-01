Ibrahim Maza impressed Stuttgart captain Deniz Undav after VfB defeat

Bayer Leverkusen's Ibrahim Maza earned respect from VfB Stuttgart captain Deniz Undav. Undav joked about Maza moving to Paris after his strong performance in the match.

Bayer Leverkusen suffered a defeat, but their young talent Ibrahim Maza left a lasting impression on the opposing team. The twenty-year-old was the standout player for the home side during the loss. He showcased several strong actions and scored a header that made the final score 2:4. His performance was particularly noted by Stuttgart captain Deniz Undav. After the game, the Stuttgart star expressed his admiration for Maza's skills.

Maza catches Undav's eye with strong play

In a humorous moment after the match, Maza was seen talking with VfB player Bilal El Khannouss. The twenty-two-year-old was standing in the tunnel area. Deniz Undav watched the two dribblers from a distance. He then called out to Maza with a compliment. Undav told him to go to Paris because he did not want to play against him again. This joke highlighted the deep respect Undav has for Maza.

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In an interview with Sky, Undav praised the Leverkusen player extensively. He stated that Leverkusen has an outstanding player in Maza. Undav noted that Maza creates space and wins duels effectively. It is clear that Maza has the potential for a world-class career. Many now wonder if he will eventually join the Paris Saint-Germain squad. The conversation showed how much the VfB captain values his talent.

VfB boss explains failed transfer interest

It is interesting to note that a year ago, Maza almost joined Stuttgart. He played for Hertha Berlin at that time and was on the radar of many top clubs. The VfB and Bayer Leverkusen were the most concrete interested parties. In January 2025, there was a secret meeting. VfB bosses met with Maza at the MHPArena. Fabian Wohlgemuth, the VfB boss, addressed the situation later.

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Wohlgemuth stated that there are many reasons why clubs and players do not always align. He clarified that there was no mutual expression of interest at that time. Ultimately, the VfB could not compete financially with Bayer. Maza moved to Leverkusen for a transfer fee of twelve million euros. The VfB later signed Bilal El Khannouss for the number ten role. This signing served as good consolation for the failed transfer.

Maza's resilience impresses club management

Wohlgemuth continued to praise Maza's character and attitude on the pitch. He highlighted Maza's ability to constantly get back up after being fouled. This persistence and tenacity are rare qualities in modern football. Maza combines technical skill with a strong character. This mix of attributes could lead him to a top European team. He may end up in the squad of a Parisian ensemble in a few years.

Future prospects for the German talent

The respect from a captain like Deniz Undav is a significant milestone. Maza's performance against Stuttgart proved his readiness for higher levels. His willingness to engage in duels and win them back is crucial. The move from Hertha to Leverkusen was a step up. Now, his development is under the watch of major European clubs. The joke about Paris might become reality sooner than expected. Maza has shown he belongs among the best young talents in Germany.