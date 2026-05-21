Inspiration Mining Corp. startet Diamantbohrprogramm - Timing perfekt für Investoren

Inspiration Mining Corp. startet das Diamantbohrprogramm auf dem Flaggschiff-Projekt Rottenstone North in Saskatchewan. Die Rahmenbedingungen für Investoren sind ideal: Der globale Kupfermarkt befindet sich in einer Superzyklus-Phase mit einem historisch beispiellosen Preisniveau von 12.500 bis 13.000 USD je Tonne. Experten erwarten eine massive Nachfrage nach Kupfer, die das globale Angebot in wenigen Jahren überflügeln wird. Die Aktie ist mit einer Micro-Cap-Bewertung von 5,3 Millionen CAD extrem attraktiv.

Die Bohrer laufen! Inspiration Mining Corp. (WKN: A425BW) startet das Diamantbohrprogramm auf dem Flaggschiff-Projekt Rottenstone North in Saskatchewan . Bereits am 1. Mai 2026 verkündete das Unternehmen den Startschuss für das Projekt.

Nur eine Woche später rückte die hochspezialisierte Crew von Flamingo Drilling Ltd. direkt an der Bohrstelle an. Die Rahmenbedingungen für Investoren sind ideal: Der globale Kupfermarkt befindet sich in einer Superzyklus-Phase mit einem historisch beispiellosen Preisniveau von 12.500 bis 13.000 USD je Tonne. Experten erwarten eine massive Nachfrage nach Kupfer, die das globale Angebot in wenigen Jahren überflügeln wird. Inspiration Mining Corp. (WKN: A425BW, ISIN: CA45791Q1000) profitiert von diesem Timing.

Die Aktie ist mit einer Micro-Cap-Bewertung von 5,3 Millionen CAD extrem attraktiv. Jede positive Bohrmeldung könnte zu einer Neubewertung führen und die Aktie ins Rampenlicht des gesamten Sektors katapultieren





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Kupfer Diamantbohrprogramm Inspiration Mining Corp. Nanocap Saskatchewan Superzyklus Investitionen

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