Iranian nuclear negotiator elected as Parliament President, man hanged in connection with mass protests, hope for US-Iran peace deal driving down oil prices, Israeli PM reaffirms right to self-defense

The news text discusses the election of the Iranian nuclear negotiator as the President of the Parliament, the execution of a man in connection with mass protests, the hope for a peaceful resolution to the conflict between the US and Iran, and the reaffirmation of Israel's right to self-defense by the Israeli Prime Minister.

Iran ian nuclear negotiator , Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, is elected as the President of the Parliament of Iran . The semi-official Fars news agency reports this. The Iran is ready to hold talks with the US on its nuclear program and enriched uranium, provided the US government fulfills its obligations under a proposed agreement.

These topics will be discussed during 60-day negotiations. In exchange, the Iran demands the lifting of sanctions and the release of foreign assets. In connection with the mass protests in January, a man has been hanged in Iran after being convicted of shooting at security forces and attacking a government building in the city of Isfahan. The Tasnim news agency reported the execution.

The agency also released footage of a looting incident. The US is pursuing a diplomatic solution to the conflict with Iran, but other options are not ruled out, according to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The hope for a peaceful resolution is driving down oil prices. The Iranian nuclear negotiator has stated that Iran will not develop nuclear weapons.

The Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reaffirmed Israel's right to self-defense and criticized any agreement that would allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons. Iran has granted permission for 33 ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz in the past 24 hours





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Iran Nuclear Negotiator President Of The Parliament Mass Protests Execution Hope For Peace Right To Self-Defense Strait Of Hormuz Oil Prices

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