Iranian Parliamentarians Visit Isfahan Uranium Conversion Plant in 2004, but Key Uranium Stock Remains Unaccounted for

The text discusses the visit of Iranian parliamentarians to the Isfahan uranium conversion plant in 2004 and the ongoing controversy regarding the whereabouts of 400 kilograms of highly enriched uranium in Iran. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has no access to central facilities, and independent inspections are suspended. The text also mentions the misconception that 60% enrichment is far from the 90% required for nuclear weapons and the potential distribution of the uranium across multiple facilities and depots.

Iran ische Parlamentarier besichtigen 2004 die Urankonversionsanlage Isfahan, als das Programm noch offiziell kontrolliert schien. Heute ist der Tunnelkomplex unter der Anlage für internationale Inspektoren gesperrt.

Während Washington und Teheran über eine Waffenruhe und neue Atomgespräche verhandeln, bleibt eine entscheidende Frage unbeantwortet: Wo befinden sich die 400 Kilogramm des hoch angereicherten Urans des Irans? Die Internationale Atomenergiebehörde (IAEA) hat keinen Zugang zu zentralen Anlagen, unabhängige Kontrollen sind ausgesetzt. Damit fehlt jede gesicherte Grundlage darüber, wo sich das Material befindet, das für mehrere Atomwaffen ausreichen könnte. Erstschlag zeigt einen Lkw mit 18 blauen Containern am Eingang eines Tunnelkomplexes bei Isfahan.

Diese Container seien grundsätzlich geeignet, hoch angereichertes Uran zu transportieren, so das "Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists". Gleichzeitig ist die internationale Kontrolle weitgehend ausgefallen: Die IAEA hat keinen Zugang zu zentralen Anlagen, auch der Tunnelkomplex in Isfahan bleibt unzugänglich. Eine unabhängige Verifikation des Bestands ist damit nicht möglich. Damit bleibt offen, wo sich das Material befindet und ob es überhaupt noch zentral gelagert ist.

Irans Urankonversionsanlage Isfahan, 2007 - damals noch für westliche Journalisten zugänglich. Heute lagert hier womöglich das gesamte hoch angereicherte Uran des Landes, tief in unterirdischen Tunneln. Hinzu kommt ein verbreiteter Irrtum, dass 60 Prozent Anreicherung noch weit von waffenfähigen 90 Prozent entfernt sind. Tatsächlich ist der technisch schwierigste Teil bereits erreicht, da der Großteil des Aufwands bei der Anreicherung von Uran zu mittleren Konzentrationen anfällt (bis 20 Prozent).

In einem kürzlich veröffentlichten "Spiegel"-Interview beschreibt der Nuklearwaffenexperte David Albright (Institute for Science and International Security, ISIS) das Material als vermutlich über mehrere Anlagen und Depots verteilt. Diese Struktur sei bewusst so angelegt, dass weder ein Angriff noch eine einzelne Operation das gesamte Material erfassen könne. Eine militärische Bergungsoperation hält er für kaum realistisch: Unterirdische Anlagen, parallele Standorte und hoher logistischer sowie radiologischer Aufwand machten einen Abtransport extrem schwierig.

Auch eine gezielte Zerstörung sei riskant, da sie radioaktive Freisetzungen und eine regionale Eskalation auslösen könnte. Sieht eine Waffenruhe, neue Atomverhandlungen sowie mögliche Sanktionserleichterungen vor. Auch der Umgang mit hochangereichertem Uran ist Teil der Gespräche. Problem: Die Verhandlungen laufen, aber niemand weiß genau, wo sich das wichtigste Material überhaupt befindet, geschweige denn, wie es im Ernstfall aus dem Iran gebracht oder unter Kontrolle gebracht werden könnte





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