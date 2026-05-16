Italian Researchers and Dive Instructor Found Dead in Maledivian Underwater Cave

Four Italian researchers and a dive instructor were found dead in the Vaavu Atoll on the Maldives, while only one body has been recovered so far. The cause of death is still unknown, as the incident occurred at a depth of 50 meters. The dive team started their journey at around 11 am on Thursday, and the authorities were alerted after an hour. The weather was calm, with sunshine, calm sea, and excellent visibility.

Bei einem Tauchgang in den Unterwasserhöhlen des Vaavu-Atolls auf den Malediven starben vier italienische Forscher und ein Tauchlehrer. Bisher wurde nur ein Toter geborgen. Und es ist völlig unklar: Was geschah in 50 Metern Tiefe?

Gegen 11 Uhr am Donnerstag startete das Tauch-Team. Laut Entomologe Stefano Vanin, der ebenfalls an Bord des Safarischiffs "Duke of York" war, suchte die Besatzung das Gebiet eine Stunde ab, als die . Dann wurden die Behörden alarmiert. Das Wetter sei ruhig gewesen, sagte er "La Repubblica": "Wir hatten Sonnenschein, ruhige See und ausgezeichnete Sicht.





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