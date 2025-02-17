Jason Statham und Guy Ritchie sind zurück mit dem Action-Thriller „Cash Truck“!

Warum Sie am 17. Februar 2025 um 22:15 Uhr den ZDF-Free-TV-Airing des Action-Thrillers „Cash Truck“ nicht verpassen sollten.

Regisseur Guy Ritchie und Actionstar Jason Statham sind bekannt für ihre großartigen Filme. In der Tat, kaum ein anderer Schauspieler ist im Action-Genre so etabliert wie Jason Statham . Think of films like „The Transporter“, „The Mechanic“ or „The Expendables“, in which Statham usually takes on the role of a one-man army taking down the bad guys.

While he has collaborated with director Guy Ritchie in some films, they have predominantly focused on more subdued crime thrillers like „Revolver“, „Snatch“, or „The Gentlemen“. With „Cash Truck“, the duo returns with a vengeance, abandoning their usual comedic crime genre and venturing back into the hard-hitting action territory reminiscent of Statham's performances in „Crank“ or „Blitz“. Why you should tune in to the action thriller „Cash Truck“ on Monday, February 17, 2025, at 10:15 PM on ZDF, is explained below. The trailer for „Cash Truck“ already promises a thrilling ride. Check out the video and get your excitement levels soaring for Monday.Cash Truck - Trailer DeutschWhat happens in „Cash Truck“? Patrick Hill (Jason Statham) and his son witness a robbery of an armored truck, resulting in the death of his son and leaving Patrick in a coma. As the police investigation yields no results, the reserved Patrick launches his own investigation, suspecting an insider job. To uncover the culprits, he infiltrates a cash transportation company. Gradually, more robberies of the same company occur, solidifying Patrick's suspicions. With Black Friday approaching – a day of high sales – another heist is planned. Will the grieving father finally unmask the perpetrators this time?Why should you watch „Cash Truck“? Are you a fan of Statham's older, more hardcore action films? Then you shouldn't miss the action thriller „Cash Truck“, a reimagining of the 2004 French thriller „Cash Truck – Der Tod fährt mit“. On Rotten Tomatoes, this film enjoys a 90% approval rating from fans, a commendable result. Rafael U summarizes the action-packed spectacle on the review platform: „I was expecting nothing from this film, I just thought it was another low budget shooter. It turned out to be a big surprise. It has it all. You won't get disappointed.“ – Rafael U on Rotten Tomatoes (Audience Review)Guy Ritchie and Jason Statham, alongside a stellar cast featuring Scott Eastwood, Jeffrey Donovan, Laz Alonso, rapper Post Malone, and many more prominent actors, have created a major surprise for the action genre, delighting numerous fans. We unreservedly recommend tuning in and wish you a great time. Find out in our quiz if you are a true Statham fan:





KINOde / 🏆 36. in DE Wir haben diese Nachrichten zusammengefasst, damit Sie sie schnell lesen können. Wenn Sie sich für die Nachrichten interessieren, können Sie den vollständigen Text hier lesen. Weiterlesen:

ACTION THRILLER JASON STATHAM GUY RITCHIE CASH TRUCK

Deutschland Neuesten Nachrichten, Deutschland Schlagzeilen

Similar News:Sie können auch ähnliche Nachrichten wie diese lesen, die wir aus anderen Nachrichtenquellen gesammelt haben.

Jason Statham bereut eine Action-Szene seiner Karriere besonders: 'Hätte es nicht tun sollen'Jason Statham macht viele seiner Stunts selbst und ist dabei nicht selten knapp dem Tod entkommen. Einen gefährlichen Stunt bereut der Star ganz besonders.

Weiterlesen »

Jason Priestley über Tod von Shannen Doherty: 'Sie schien so gar nicht krank' zu seinShannen Doherty ist 2024 einem langen Krebsleiden erlegen. Jason Priestley spricht darüber, wie überraschend ihr Tod trotzdem für ihn war.

Weiterlesen »

Weil ein Entwickler nicht zeichnen konnte, packte Sega verbotenerweise Batman und Godzilla in ein Action-SpielSchon früher gab es Lizenzspiele bekannter Figuren, doch in einem alten Spiel nutzte Sega Charaktere, deren Rechte sie gar nicht hatten.

Weiterlesen »

Mit diesem Spruch verführte Kylie ihren Ehemann Jason KelceKylies freche Tinder-Aktion: Wie ihr ein ungewöhnlicher Anmachspruch ein Date mit NFL-Star Jason Kelce einbrachte.

Weiterlesen »

Daimler Truck Buy (Jefferies & Company Inc.) 17.01.2025 | AnalyseDaimler Truck Buy (Jefferies & Company Inc.) 17.01.2025 | Analyse | finanzen.net

Weiterlesen »

JEFFERIES stuft Daimler Truck auf 'Buy'NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Daimler Truck vor Quartalszahlen auf 'Buy' mit einem Kursziel von 50 Euro belassen. Die Stimmung der europäischen Lkw-Hersteller

Weiterlesen »