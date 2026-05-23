Laporta criticizes the FC Barcelona board after re-election

The article is a critical opinion piece on the re-election of Josep Maria Laporta by the former Barcelona president, focusing on his disagreement with the club's leadership and its unsuccessful attempts to discredit him.

Der ehemalige FC Barcelona-Vorsitzende Josep Maria Laporta has criticized ​​the front of the club on his election day, stating that their attempts to discredit him are not working and comparing their tactics to a farce.

Laporta also announced his re-election with the claim that Barcelona only has 7 league titles, instead of 14, due to the stolen titles and claimed the club was given 8.4 million euros between 2001 and 2018 to a company with which a former member of the refereeing committee was connected. The club denies all wrongdoing and claims that these payments were for referee consulting and analysis services. In response to Laporta's harsh words, the club has filed a legal complaint.

Although the relationship with FC Barcelona has deteriorated since Real Madrid's performance in the case of Negreira, Laporta believes that such behavior is disproportionate. He commented on his re-election post, 'I hope they don't make us pay for their mistakes', refusing to let them overshadow Barcelona





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Josep Maria Laporta FC Barcelona Re-Election Farce Strategic Enríquez Negreira Regulation Steps Honorarium Relation Deteriorated Unfit Reaction

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