Legacy Gold Advances Core Drilling in Northwest Zone of Baner Gold Mine Property

Legacy Gold Mines Ltd. reports that it is advancing core drilling to the undrilled Northwest Zone of the Baner Gold Mine Property in Idaho County, USA, following completion of a key set of core holes at the Main Zone. The Company's 2026 permits and approvals provide for drilling from 13 new pads across the Baner Property, including pads in key target areas of the Northwest Zone.

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2026) - Legacy Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: LEGY) (the"Company" or"Legacy Gold") reports that, following completion of a key set of core holes at the Main Zone on the Baner Gold Mine Property in Idaho County, Idaho, USA (the"Baner Property"), the Company is advancing core drilling to the undrilled Northwest Zone .

The Company's 2026 permits and approvals provide for drilling from 13 new pads across the Baner Property, including pads in key target areas of the Northwest Zone. Under its 2026 40,000-foot exploration plan for the Baner Property, Legacy Gold intends to strategically core drill the first 12,000 feet (3,658 meters) and then use reverse circulation ("RC") to drill the remaining 28,000 feet (8,536 meters).

This program follows up on the successful 2025 results by targeting the Main and Northeast Zones, as well as new exploration targets to the Northwest indicated by large gold-in-soil anomalies coincident with geophysical conductors and similar magnetic highs as are in the Main Zone.

"The Northwest Zone contains gold-in-soil values greater than 1 g/t gold and includes 1,700-meter and 530-meter gold-in-soil anomalies," said Mike Sutton, VP Geology. "With the key core holes in the Main Zone nearing completion, our objective is to extend mineralization into this previously undrilled Northwest Zone.

" "As commercially important as the Main Zone drilling has been, it is exciting to be testing the possibility of a significant extension of gold mineralization at the Baner Property," said Brian Hinchcliffe, Chairman and CEO of Legacy Gold. "Meanwhile, the second core drill will complete the remaining holes in and around the Main Zone as we prepare for the planned start of RC drilling in July and continue advancing parallel technical work and projects relevant to our visualization of potential future production scenarios.





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Baner Gold Mine Property Main Zone Northwest Zone Core Drilling Reverse Circulation Drilling Exploration Target Gold Mineralization Geophysical Conductors Magnetic Highs

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