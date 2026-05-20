Lennart Stoll positiv auf neue اra von Thomas Wörle im SSV Münster

Neuer Chefcoach im SSV Münster ist Lennart Stoll. In Interview liest man, wie sein Vorgänger

Lennart Stoll positiv auf neue Ära von Thomas Wörle im SSV Münster, Trainer nach vierjähriger Tenure impliziert Taking over from his predecessor, Lennart Stoll believes that Thomas Wörle is "perfect to develop a team".

In his first interview as new head coach, Stoll shared “extremely positive” experiences of working with Wörle during his three-and-a-half-year tenure as team trainer in Ulm. The interview touched upon the precise co qiurement of Wörle’s personality and usage of speeches as well as his delegating approach to rebuild team performance and implemented new policy directions brand new for several years





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SV SSV Münster Lennart Stoll Thomas Wörle Trainerwechsel SSV Münster

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