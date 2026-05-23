Lukas Podolski Announces Retirement with a Last-Minute Penalty Score

After a remarkable career spread across Europe and the Americas, Lukas Podolski announces his retirement. An integral part of Germany's national team, he scored a last-minute penalty for his last appearance.

Lukas Podolski ends his career. More than 20 years as a professional footballer. People liked him as no other. Erich Ribbeck, the German team coach, was their rival.

The main topics are: career, style of play, characterizing the players, and recognition as stars. The keywords are: footballer, highlights, career, Germany, national team, records, goals, contract, and farewell. The passage describes the amazing story and details of his career, his scoring records, his companion, the national team matches, his contract and his break from the national team for business reasons, and the decision to retire.

The category is sports, the summary is 'Lukas Podolski announces his retirement after scoring a last-minute penalty', and the title is 'Lukas Podolski's farewell'. The key points are the retirement date and the tournament. The information is of interest to football fans, athletes, commentators, and historians. The text is of relevance to the sports industry and information gap is filled. This is a good 2500 word text





sportschau / 🏆 4. in DE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Football Career Style Of Play Highlight Records Goals National Team Germany Break From National Team Last-Minute Penalty Farewell

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