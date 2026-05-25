Major Film Mistakes You Might Spot In The Dark Knight - Including Joker's Revolver Against Rachel Dawes

The Dark Knight is celebrated worldwide for its brilliant performance and exceptional visuals, but may unintentionally contain minor errors. This article focuses on analyzing these minor errors, known as filming mistakes.

"The Dark Knight " fans might spot some minor plot holes within the cinematic masterpiece for many. In "The Dark Knight ", Heath Ledger does an excellent job as the deranged Joker, terrorizing Gotham City and tormenting Batman, Bruce Wayne, and the district Attorney Harvey Dent.

A noteworthy scene, around the 49th minute mark, features the Joker hijacking a party, seeking a victim. This scene includes a hostage situation with a gun threatening the significant other of the district Attorney. To add to the on-screen drama, the Joker has a gun pointed at Rachel Dawes, whilst Batman arrives on the scene, the Joker starts fidgeting with the revolver. One critical aspect to this scene - the Joker's revolver aimed at Rachel, fails to shoot. Safe to say, this is a huge blunder in the film





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