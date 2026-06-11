Malik McLemore's Double Injury and Contract Extension

Malik McLemore, a striker for Würzburger Kickers, suffered a double injury during the second relegation game, tearing his cruciate ligament and damaging his right knee. Despite a year of rehabilitation, he was unable to play in the final games of the season. However, his contract was extended, and he was promised to be part of the team for the upcoming season. However, the team will need an additional replacement player due to the high number of departures.

NEWS TEXT: schon bitter. Noch schlimmer jedoch, was Malik McLemore vom zweiten Relegationsspiel bei den Würzburger Kickers (1:2) in Erinnerung bleiben wird. Der Stürmer, der zur zweiten Halbzeit eingewechselt wurde, beendete zwar das Spiel, zog sich aber währenddessen einen erneuten Riss des Kreuzbandes und einen Knorpelschaden im rechten Knie zu.

Das Band ging bei ihm bereits am 6. April 2025 im Derby bei Chemie Leipzig erstmals kaputt. Ein Jahr kämpfte er um sein Comeback und stand dann kurz vor Saisonende bei Lok Leipzig wieder auf dem Platz. Jetzt das erneute Aus!

Was für ein unfassbares Pech für ihn! Sein Vertrag läuft zum 30. Juni aus. Über eine Verlängerung war man sich allerdings bereits einig.

Und Lok Leipzig lässt ihn jetzt auch nicht fallen. Sport-Geschäftsführer Toni Wachsmuth: „Die Diagnose war für uns alle ein Schock. Für Malik tut es mir besonders leid, weil er sich gerade erst zurückgekämpft hatte! Wir werden ihn bei der Behandlung und bei der Reha bestmöglich unterstützen.

“ Und dann die Worte, die McLemore den Rücken freihalten werden: „Gleichzeitig stehen wir zu unserem Wort und werden seinen Vertrag verlängern. “ Klar ist allerdings trotzdem, dass nach den zehn Abgängen nun ein weiterer Ersatz notwendig wird. Am 24. Juni ist Trainingsstart beim FC Lok.

Schon zwei Tage später steht der erste Test in Droyßig an. Weitere Testspiele: VfB Zwenkau (27.6. , auswärts), SK Kladno (4. Juli, in Naunhof), Hertha BSC (11.

Juli, Plache-Stadion). Zudem fährt die Mannschaft vom 13. bis 18. Juli ins Trainingslager nach Wesendorf (Niedersachsen)





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Malik Mclemore Würzburger Kickers Double Injury Contract Extension Replacement Player

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