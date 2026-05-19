Max Mara Art Prize for Women - A Making Global Trend

Luigi Maramotti, the chairman of the Max Mara Fashion Group, motivated to create the Art Prize for Women, quite politically incorrect as someone mentioned earlier. And hence this attempt marks one of the steps toward gender equality.

Art Prize for Women, by Luigi Maramotti, Chairman der Max Mara Fashion Group. Women in the art world are significantly underrepresented, and at some point, the provocative question was asked: Why not create an art prize just for women?

Luigi Maramotti thought this was the right path.

'Beautiful things happen by chance', he says looking back on the inception of the prize, which has brought about significant changes in the art system in the past few years. The collaboration began in 2014 between Max Mara, the Collezione Maramotti (Luigi Maramotti's impressive private collection), and the Whitechapel Gallery, which has been rooted in British culture for over two decades. In this year's announcement, this opened up the prize to new regions.

The Max Mara Art Prize for Women is a traveling prize, moving every year to a different country. The innovation for 2025-2027 is the opening of the prize up to new regions, making it a truly global contest that will find a new home in a different region every year. Luigi Maramotti declared, 'We raise the stakes for a new level of the prize.

' Alemani mentioned two main reasons for the choice of Indonesia. Firstly, Alemani considers Indonesia to be one of the most populous countries in the world, fifth largest after China, India, and the United States, with an impressive 280 million people. Secondly, Alemani mentioned that Indonesia is a very young country. It has average citizens who are 30 years old and there are 68 million people who are under 25, similar to the situation in Italy.

Alemani also mentioned that Indonesia showcases a very unique collection of voices and artists due to its youth and multi-colored socio-cultural representation. you. It has some of the most diverse religions and customs among Pacific countries. Indonesia also has multiple cities and cultural centers scattered across the country instead of being concentrated on just the capital.

The feature of the prize is that it was made in order to become a genuine stride towards the gender equality, by unshackling the artists from their conventional upbringing and guiding them to the new locations, providing exciting inspiration and positive role models





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Gender Equality Gender Inequality Women In The Art World Art Prize For Women Max Mara Collezione Maramotti Whitechapel Gallery Region-Wise Art Prize Dian Suci Jakarta Indonesia

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