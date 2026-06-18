MCC Canadian Gold Ventures Inc. Launches Multi-Million Dollar Lawsuit Against British Columbia Government

MCC Canadian Gold Ventures Inc. has filed a lawsuit against the British Columbia Government, alleging that the Province stripped the company of its mining rights without warning or compensation, in a backroom deal to settle a separate legal dispute with the Gitxaala Nation.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2026) - MCC Canadian Gold Ventures Inc. ("MCGV") has launched a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the British Columbia Government after the Province, having previously lobbied the company to rescue a bankrupt, environmentally compromised gold mine on Banks Island, without warning or compensation, stripped MCGV of its mining rights through Orders in Council to settle a separate legal dispute with the Gitxaala Nation.

"We are deeply disappointed with the actions of the provincial government," said Director, Danish Mir. "If this what the government considers Indigenous reconciliation then every investor in B.C. faces grave risk. " The claim arises from several 2024 Orders in Council the BC government issued under section 7 of the Environment and Land Use Act to sterilize the Company's mineral claims and prohibit any further exploration on Banks Island in northwest British Columbia.

To date, no compensation has been paid to the Company for the actions taken by the B.C. Government.

"The Province specifically asked us to step in and rescue this mine - we invested millions, began the necessary work of cleaning up someone else's environmental mess, and created real economic value for British Columbia. In return, the Province negotiated away our property rights in a backroom deal without involving us or even telling us. That is not how a government should treat investors," said Mir.

MCGV's lawsuit advances three main legal theories: (1) misrepresentation: that the Province made false assurances to MCGV about its ability to mine while simultaneously negotiating a deal that would eliminate MCGV's rights (2) expropriation: that the Orders in Council took MCGV's property without paying for it; and (3) unjust enrichment: that the Province used MCGV's property as the price of a settlement with the Gitxaala Nation, pocketing the benefit while MCGV fully bears the loss.

"British Columbia's mining sector drives jobs, tax revenue, and economic growth in communities across this province," said Mir. "We are concerned that the government has failed to recognize the destructive impact of its heavy-handed actions. We intend to pursue this case vigorously and forcefully.

" This case draws striking parallels to the landmark decision in Carrier Lumber v. British Columbia, in which the Province was ultimately compelled to pay a substantial damages award to a forestry company whose contractual rights had been unilaterally extinguished by the government of then-Premier Mike Harcourt in the course of resolving a dispute with a First Nation. The Company is represented by law firm McMillan LLP.

A copy of the filed Notice of Claim can be obtained by emailing joan.young@mcmillan.ca. Media contact for MCC Canadian Gold Ventures Inc : Joan Young Tel: 604-893-7639 Email: joan.young@mcmillan.ca or Robin Junger Tel:778.329.7523 Email: robin.junger@mcmillan.ca See: attached Backgrounder About MCC Canadian Gold Ventures Inc.: MCC Canadian Gold Ventures Inc. is a British Columbia corporation and the registered owner and operator of the Yellow Giant Gold Project on Banks Island in northwestern British Columbia.

The Company acquired the Yellow Giant Gold Property in 2018 at the encouragement of the Province of British Columbia and has invested millions of dollars in the acquisition, remediation, and development of the property. -30- BACKGROUNDER To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302003 Source: MCC Canadian Gold Ventures Inc. © 2026 Newsfile Corp.Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten





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MCC Canadian Gold Ventures Inc. British Columbia Government Orders In Council Environment And Land Use Act Misrepresentation Expropriation Unjust Enrichment British Columbia's Mining Sector Carrier Lumber V. British Columbia Yellow Giant Gold Project MCC Canadian Gold Ventures Inc. British Columbia Corporation Yellow Giant Gold Property Invested Millions Remediation Development Of The Property British Columbia Investors Software Software-Aktien Software-Titel Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien Software-Aktien

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