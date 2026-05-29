Meed and Athos Merge in Proposed Transaction

Meed Growth Corp. and Athos Metals Corp. have entered into a binding merger agreement for a proposed arm's length qualifying transaction. The Proposed Transaction will result in Meed acquiring all of the issued and outstanding securities of Athos in exchange for the issuance of securities of Meed by way of a three-cornered amalgamation.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2026) - Meed Growth Corp. (TSXV: MEED. P) "Meed" and Athos Metals Corp. "Athos", a corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia, are pleased to announce that further to Athos' press release dated April 30, 2026, Meed and Athos have entered into a binding merger agreement dated May 28, 2026 (the"Merger Agreement") in respect of a proposed arm's length qualifying transaction of Meed, to be completed by way of a three-cornered amalgamation (the" Proposed Transaction ").

Upon completion of the Proposed Transaction, the resulting issuer (the"Resulting Issuer") will carry on the business of Athos and is expected to meet the Exchange's initial listing requirements for a Tier 2 mining issuer, subject to the Exchange's review and final acceptance.

The completion of the Proposed Transaction is subject to the satisfaction of various conditions that are customary for a transaction of this nature, including but not limited to: (i) the completion of the Private Placement (as defined below) for aggregate gross proceeds of a minimum of $2,000,000 or such other amount as determined by Athos; (ii) the approval by the directors of Meed and Athos of the Proposed Transaction and the matters related therein; (iii) completion of the Consolidation (as defined below); (iv) completion of the acquisition of the Empire District Property (as defined below) and Silverback Project (as defined below) by Athos pursuant to the Acquisition Agreement (as defined below); and (v) the receipt of all requisite regulatory, stock exchange or governmental authorizations and consents, including the Exchange.

Subject to satisfaction or waiver of the conditions precedent referred to herein and in the Merger Agreement, Meed and Athos anticipate that the Proposed Transaction will be completed by September 30, 2026. There is no assurance that the Proposed Transaction will be completed on the terms proposed herein or at all.

Trading in the common shares of Meed (each, a"Meed Share") is currently halted in accordance with the policies of the Exchange and will remain halted until such time as all required documentation in connection with the Proposed Transaction has been filed with and accepted by the Exchange and permission to resume trading has been obtained from the Exchange.

The Proposed Qualifying Transaction The Proposed Transaction will result in Meed acquiring all of the issued and outstanding securities of Athos in exchange for the issuance of securities of Meed by way of a three-cornered amalgamation between Athos, Meed and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Meed to be incorporated for the purposes of completing the Proposed Transaction ("AcquisitionCo"), which will result in the entity resulting from the amalgamation under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) of AcquisitionCo and Athos becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of Meed.

The Proposed Transaction is expected to result in the existing shareholders of Athos owning a majority of the outstanding Meed Shares (after completion of the Proposed Transaction and Consolidation, referred to herein as the"Resulting Issuer Shares") and the Resulting Issuer will be renamed"Athos Metals Corp." or such other name as Athos may determine. The Proposed Transaction will not constitute a"Non-Arm's Length Qualifying Transaction" (as such term is defined in the Policy 2.4) or a related party transaction pursuant to the policies of the Exchange and applicable securities laws.

Prior to the effective time of the Proposed Transaction, it is expected that Meed will complete a share consolidation (the"Consolidation") in respect of the Meed Shares on such basis so as to ascribe a deemed value of $0.07 to each pre-Consolidation Meed Share with reference to the deemed listing price of the Resulting Issuer Shares on the Exchange. Additionally, all outstanding incentive stock options and warrants of Meed shall be adjusted on the same basis as the Consolidation in connection with the Proposed Transaction.

As consideration for the acquisition of all of the outstanding securities of Athos, holders of the issued and outstanding common shares of Athos (including Athos Shares issuable upon the conversion of the Subscription Receipts (as defined below)) will receive one (1) Resulting Issuer Share/Meed Post-Consolidation Share for each one (1) Athos Share held





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Meed Growth Corp. Athos Metals Corp. Proposed Transaction Arm's Length Qualifying Transaction Three-Cornered Amalgamation Tier 2 Mining Issuer Private Placement Consolidation Acquisitionco Athos Shares Resulting Issuer Shares Exchange Ratio Non-Arm's Length Qualifying Transaction Related Party Transaction

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