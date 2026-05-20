Merkel's role as mediator in Ukraine conflict questioned

The article discusses the fifth year of Putin's war against Ukraine and the lack of a credible mediator figure since the US has been pulling back under Donald Trump. It mentions the possibility of EU foreign ministers discussing a mediator's name next week on Cyprus and the trust placed in Merkel as a potential mediator. However, there are also reasons against her taking on the role, such as her relationship with Chancellor Friedrich Merz and criticism from Eastern and Northern European politicians.

Putin's war against Ukraine is in its fifth year - a victory seems further away than ever for the Kremlin dictator. While Kiev is now striking deep into Russia's hinterland with strikes, the desire for an end to the war is growing on all sides.

However, since the US has been pulling back under Donald Trump more and more, a credible mediator figure is lacking. According to the "Financial Times", the EU foreign ministers will discuss next week on Cyprus even concretely their name. What speaks for and what against them? Contentedly, their observers trust much.

"Merkel would have the format", writes the "Basler Zeitung". Further: "Russia would not underestimate the German Chancellor as a lightweight!

" Learn: After the illegal annexation of the Crimea in 2014 and Russian war actions in the east of Ukraine, Merkel, with then French President François Hollande, negotiated the Minsk Agreement between Russia and the parties concerned. Merkel herself recognizes the need for a European mediator role. She considers it "insufficient" if only Donald Trump has contact with Russia. There are also reasons against a mediator role for Merkel.

Her relationship with Chancellor Friedrich Merz is considered to be undercooled. That he supports her sending: hardly conceivable. Also in East and North Europe there is criticism. Pekka Toveri (65), former Chief of the Finnish Military Intelligence Service, said in an interview with "NTV", Merkel is one of the central European politicians whose course has contributed to the conditions that led to the war in Ukraine.

Wolfgang Ischinger (80), Chief of the Munich Security Conference, warns in the "Spiegel", a person from Germany is only conceivable if she comes particularly from Eastern Europe and the Baltic States. And Merkel herself? She is currently discreetly waving goodbye! She and Hollande have only been able to lead the negotiations in Minsk with Putin because "we had political power, because we were prime ministers".

The dilemma, as the "Basler Zeitung" sums up: "The most suitable person seems to be precisely that woman who does not want, and whose legacy there is most controversial, where Europe's fear of Russia is greatest.





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Putin's War Against Ukraine Fifth Year Lack Of A Credible Mediator Figure EU Foreign Ministers Zypern Mediator's Name Merkel As A Potential Mediator Relationship With Chancellor Friedrich Merz Criticism From Eastern And Northern European P

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