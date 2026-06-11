Mexico's Azteca Stadium to be renamed during World Cup, capacity reduced

The iconic Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, which will host the opening match of the 2026 World Cup, will not be able to use its original name during the tournament due to a sponsorship deal. The stadium will be called Estadio Banorte, and the official name for the tournament will be Mexico City Stadium. The exact capacity of the stadium has also been reduced, with the number of seats decreasing from 83,000 to 80,824.

Das Aztekenstadion in Mexiko-Stadt ist das Stadion, in dem am Donnerstag (21 Uhr, ZDF und Magenta TV live) das WM-Eröffnungsspiel zwischen Gastgeber Mexiko und Südafrika stattfindet.

Aber dann wird es verwirrend. Denn schon seinen Namen darf das Aztekenstadion während des Turniers (11. Juni bis 19. Juil) nicht tragen.

Am 14. März 2025 wurden die Namensrechte für mehrere Jahre an eine Bank verkauft, die Arena heißt seitdem Estadio Banorte. Volumen des Deals: rund 2,1 Mrd. Pesos (umgerechnet rund 104 Mio.

Euro). Da die Fifa Sponsorennamen während der WM verbietet, heißt die Schüssel, in der inklusive Achtelfinale fünf Spiele stattfinden, "Mexico City Stadium" (Estadio Ciudad de México). Und auch die genaue Kapazität ist ein Rätsel. Vor dem Turnier hatte der Weltverband stets mit 83.000 Plätzen geworben.

Bis Mittwoch! Da verschickte die Fifa eine E-Mail mit dem Betreff "Stadionkapazitäten für WM-Stadien bestätigt". Dort taucht das "Mexico City Stadium" plötzlich nur noch mit 80.824 Plätzen auf. Über Nacht ist die Arena also praktisch um 2176 Sitze geschrumpft.

Woher kommt dieses Minus? Es hat gleich mehrere Gründe: Die technische Infrastruktur (TV-Plattformen, VAR- und Übertragungstechnik, Sicherheits- und Kontrollzentrum der Polizei) hat Einfluss auf die Zahl der Plätze.

Außerdem die Größe der Hospitalitybereiche und die barrierefreien Bereiche nebst Begleitplätzen. Die bestätigten Zuschauerzahlen der anderen 15 Stadien: * Estadio Victoria (Colombia): 69.000 * Estadio Olimpico (Paraguay): 49.000 * Estadio Beira-Rio (Portugal): 65.000 * Estadio Fonte Nova (Costa Rica): 45.000 * Estadio Victoria (Panama): 45.000 * Estadio Victoria (Ghana): 45.000 * Estadio Victoria (Nigeria): 45.000 * Estadio Victoria (Senegal): 45.000 * Estadio Victoria (Tunisia): 45.000 * Estadio Victoria (Uruguay): 45.000 * Estadio Victoria (Venezuela): 45.000 * Estadio Victoria (Zambia): 45.000 * Estadio Victoria (Zimbabwe): 45.000 * Estadio Victoria (Zambia): 45.000 * Estadio Victoria (Zimbabwe): 45.000 * Estadio Victoria (Zambia): 45.000 * Estadio Victoria (Zimbabwe): 45.000 * Estadio Victoria (Zambia): 45.000 * Estadio Victoria (Zimbabwe): 45.00





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Mexico World Cup Azteca Stadium Estadio Banorte Mexico City Stadium Sponsorship Deal Capacity Reduction

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