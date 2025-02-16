Michel Francos 'Dreams': Ein ungleiches Paar in sozialer Spannungslage

Michel Francos 'Dreams' zeichnet ein ungleiches Paar: eine reiche amerikanische Wohltätigkeitsverwalterin und einen deutlich jüngeren mexikanischen Tänzer. Der Film zeigt die sozialen Spannungen, die aus dieser Diskrepanz entstehen, aber Franco hat soziale Ungleichheiten in seinen früheren Filmen schon radikaler abgebildet.

Michel Franco's 'Dreams' presents a mismatched couple: a wealthy American philanthropic manager and a considerably younger Mexican dancer. However, he has depicted social tensions more effectively and radically in the past. A truck stands alone amidst nothingness beside train tracks. Then night falls; the truck remains, but now screams and cries for help in Spanish can be heard from within. The truck shakes.

Finally, it's daylight again, and someone opens the doors - releasing migrants, illegally transported to the USA by traffickers, into their uncertain future. Fernando (Isaac Hernández) is one of them. He runs. And runs and runs. Hungry and thirsty. At a diner, he is denied water and rudely thrown out. Finally, he arrives at a luxuriously furnished house. He goes to the refrigerator and greedily stuffs himself with blueberries. The contrasts that 'Dreams' revolves around are set. The house Fernando arrives at belongs to his lover Jennifer (Jessica Chastain), the daughter of a wealthy family and a kind of professional philanthropist: she manages the lavishly equipped foundation of her father. The film also shows flashbacks of their time together in Mexico City. Whenever Jennifer is in Mexico - the film shows this in flashbacks - they meet in her house there, a team of employees is always at their disposal. The relationship works primarily physically. Their sex is wild and passionate, sometimes kinky, breathing the scent of the forbidden. When they reunite in her San Francisco home, they do what they do best together: they have sex. However, Fernando wants more - he doesn't want to hide, he wants to be seen publicly with her. He also wants to build a career as a dancer in San Francisco. She, however, does not agree. She doesn't say it explicitly, but she implies it: As a repressed toyboy, whom she keeps far away from her social life and her powerful family, he was more suitable for her. As an equal partner who also has his own desires and plans, he is absolutely out of the question. Jennifer instead says: 'We were happy in Mexico' - a sentence that is hardly surpassed in its brazen ignorance. This shamelessly hollow sentence is, unfortunately, reminiscent of how director Franco constructs Jennifer's life: The father as an omnipotent tycoon and patron is just as inaccurate a sketch as her brother, who might be somewhat more obedient to the father than she is. It is certainly logical that, after several films dealing with social inequalities in Mexico, he wants to expand the field to the powerful neighbor, the USA. However, he doesn't really grasp the local conditions and circumstances. Born in Mexico City in 1979, Franco's film 'New Order' was awarded the Grand Prix of the Jury. 'April's Daughter' was shown in the Un Certain Regard section at Cannes in 2017 and won the Special Jury Prize there. In 2012, 'After Lucia' won the Prix Un Certain Regard. Franco is also active as a producer. Michel Franco rarely treats his characters gently, especially when he wants to highlight the conflicts between the privileged and the underprivileged, as he does here. Already in his debut 'Daniel & Ana' (2009), a well-off sibling pair is kidnapped and forced to have sex in front of a camera. In 'New Order' (2020), revolutionaries storm a high-society wedding and take hostages. Franco had recently developed a certain mildness. He moved some of his brutality into the backstories of his characters and gave them hope, even something like happiness. 'Memory' (2023) is a rather tender love story about the rapprochement of two people who are both disabled for different reasons. Peter Sarsgaard plays a man who develops early signs of dementia. Jessica Chastain plays a completely different role in 'Dreams' than in 'Memory': a troubled mother and a dry alcoholic. The mildness that Franco had for these two is gone in 'Dreams'. Although it takes a long time after the harsh start until things get really nasty. Chastain and Hernández play this mismatched couple quite well





