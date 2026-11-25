Fortnite on CachyOS soon? The Linux distro now supports Easy Anti-Cheat v2 and has a revamped Package Installer.

The November release of the CachyOS Linux distribution packs in plenty of new features. The most exciting one for Linux gamers: In addition to Linux 7.3.5 and 6.18.64 LTS, CachyOS includes a kernel compatible with Epic’s Easy Anti-Cheat v2.

The new release gives the previously rather bare-bones CachyOS Package Installer a modern graphical interface that invites users to browse software sources. Other additions include a recovery environment for Btrfs snapshots that doesn’t require a live environment, as well as a CachyOS image for the Windows Subsystem for Linux . The latest CachyOS release includes the linux-cachyos-eac kernel, along with the eac-setup script for setting it up and eac-status for checking its status.

Also read Fortnite auf CachyOS: Anti-Cheat-Kernel ist da, Epics Segen fehlt

The supported bootloaders are systemd-boot, Limine and rEFInd; GRUB is supported only experimentally. The EAC kernel later appears as an additional entry in the boot menu and is intended only for playing games that use anti-cheat software. Due to several limitations, the EAC kernel isn’t suitable for everyday use. Easy Anti-Cheat v2 lets games launch only if the system meets certain requirements at boot, including having a signed kernel that loads only signed modules in lockdown mode.

Starting it also requires a signed systemd-boot, which can be set up alongside the existing boot manager. Both are signed with the same CachyOS key, which, according to CachyOS developer Peter Jung, is already on Epic’s list of trusted distributions. The system must also have a Trusted Platform Module , Secure Boot must be enabled, and the processor must have an enabled Input-Output Memory Management Unit .

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Because DKMS modules can’t be loaded in lockdown mode, the distribution includes precompiled modules for Nvidia hardware , as well as the Realtek r8125 network driver and ZFS. Warning: After the change, drives encrypted with BitLocker or LUKS volumes unlocked via TPM may prompt users for the recovery key or passphrase. Version 2.0 of the CachyOS Package Installer features a modern new interface. As before, the tool searches the distribution’s own package repositories.

The “Discover” page showcases popular applications from different categories. New in this version, the tool can also manage Flatpaks, AppImages and software from the AUR. These features must first be enabled in the settings; additional software may need to be installed. It’s important to be careful, especially when installing from the AUR.

The community-maintained collection of PKGBUILDs has already beenthis year, which infected hundreds of package descriptions with malware. The Arch project took countermeasures, but caution is still warranted. Before building an AUR package, the CachyOS Package Installer therefore displays its PKGBUILD for review and flags suspicious sections through static analysis. For updates, it shows what has changed compared with the installed version.

A modern interface for managing software: The CachyOS Package Installer has a new look and new features. You can’t browse Flatpaks, but you can search the Flathub repository using the search field. There’s no search for AppImages, but the Package Installer does install AppImages that have already been downloaded. If you provide a GitHub URL, the tool handles the download, too.

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It then offers newer releases of the GitHub project as updates. AppImages installed with Shelly or Gear Lever can still be managed here. TheA new recovery environment lets users restore Btrfs snapshots without a live USB drive. It can be launched via UEFI or from the bootloader and also supports LUKS-encrypted systems.

Conveniently, you can test the snapshot before rolling back. This release also introduces cachyos-drm-awaiter, a utility that makes the system wait until the graphics drivers have loaded before starting the display manager. The installation wizard and the chwd hardware tool have both been updated, and the kms hook is no longer included in the initramfs by default. Existing CachyOS users should first install all updates, then run