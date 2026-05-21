New Season Starts in Germany

A new season is about to start in which 10 international comedians will compete against each other in a closed room for the chance to become the last one left and win the grand prize of 50,000 euros.

10 Comedians , a room, and a simple rule : whoever laughs, is out. In the 7th season of "LOL – Last One Laughing", once again known faces of the comedy scene come together.

They are all vying to make their opponent laugh and thus be the last person standing. What is the concept behind this successful format, who is participating in the 7th season, and when it starts, you can read about it in the following text. In the 7th season, the fundamental principle of the successful format remains unchanged: 10 candidates compete against each other in a closed room, with a simple but merciless rule: whoever laughs, is out.

The two lives of the participants are initially over, and they leave only after laughing out of the second life. The goal is thus to remain serious to the end and win and win the 50,000 euros prize. This prize is normally donated to a non-profit organization. In the meantime, the participants are continually observed by cameras as they try to get their colleagues laughing, such as through stand-up comics, improvisation or spontaneous actions.

They simultaneously have to control all gestures because even a slight laugh can mean elimination. He will again moderate, observe and stick to the rules, and this time he will have additional tricks up his sleeve to stir up comedy moments. Whether it's mysterious guests from the German comedy scene, a talking refrigerator, or falling items, Bully has his tricks up his sleeve. He will also be the one to reveal the identities of the participants.

The German Comedy scene meets a new season, and only 9 participants have been officially confirmed thus far. However, the identity of the 10th participant, who will occupy the 10th place, remains undisclosed until the broadcast day





BILD / 🏆 82. in DE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

LOL – Last One Laughing Comedians Close Room Simple Rule

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Disney's largest Asia cruise starts with a breakdown, leading to a postponementThe Disney Adventure, Disney's largest cruise ship for Asia, experienced a technical breakdown, leading to a postponement of its maiden voyage. Guests were granted offers for compensation.

Read more »

News text for Union Berlin: Looking for new coach post-seasonClub president Dirk Zingler discusses the process of finding the new head coach, emphasizing a data-driven approach and the importance of the upcoming FIFA World Cup and vacation periods.

Read more »

Nagelsmann contradicts media reports, Neuer expected to start for GermanyDespite initially contradicting media reports, German national team coach Julian Nagelsmann has now confirmed that Manuel Neuer will start in goal for Germany at the upcoming World Cup.

Read more »

Glamour made in Germany: Iris Berben setzt in Cannes auf dieses Berliner ModelabelMit einem skulpturalen Kleid aus Berlin sorgt Iris Berben in Cannes für einen der auffälligsten Mode-Momente – und rückt das Label Haderlump ins Rampenlicht.

Read more »