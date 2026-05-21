News report on various agricultural commodity prices and forecasts

This report provides information on the changes in prices of various agricultural commodities over time. It discusses the current prices, as well as any forecasts or trends for the future.

Inzwischen steigt derMeanwhile the price of orange juice increases by 6.15% to 1.67 US-Dollar at 20:00. The price falls by -0.52% to 11.94 US-Dollar at 20:20.

The price of sorghum decreases by -1.09% to 327.30 US-Dollar at 20:20. The price of pork decreases by -2.08% to 0.95 US-Dollar at 20:05. The price of milk decreases by -2.53% to 101.71 US-Dollar at 20:30 while the price of diesel fuel increases by 0.04% to 112.55 US-Dollar at 20:30. The price of wood decreases by -0.19% to 585 US-Dollar at 20:20.

In parallel, the price of soybeans decreases by -1.08% to 0.74 US-Dollar and increases by +1.15% to 0.75 US-Dollar





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Agricultural Commodities Prices Orange Juice Prices Maize Prices Soybeans Prices Grain Prices Natural Gas Prices Food Prices

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