Head Topics

Beyond the Breaking News

Tesla Cybertruck Driver Arrested After Improper Use of Off-Road FeatureTesla Cybertruck Driver Arrested After Improper Use of Off-Road Feature Naked Landlord Caught on Security Footage in MichiganNaked Landlord Caught on Security Footage in Michigan Vehicle Fire at MTA Headquarters in Lower Manhattan Prompts EvacuationsVehicle Fire at MTA Headquarters in Lower Manhattan Prompts Evacuations Los Angeles Fire Department Truck Involved in Serious AccidentLos Angeles Fire Department Truck Involved in Serious Accident

News report on various agricultural commodity prices and forecasts

Agricultural Commodities Market News

News report on various agricultural commodity prices and forecasts
Agricultural Commodities PricesOrange Juice PricesMaize Prices
📆21/05/2026 18:50:00
📰FinanzenNet
24 sec. here / 9 min. at publisher
📊News: 37% · Publisher: 55%

This report provides information on the changes in prices of various agricultural commodities over time. It discusses the current prices, as well as any forecasts or trends for the future.

Inzwischen steigt derMeanwhile the price of orange juice increases by 6.15% to 1.67 US-Dollar at 20:00. The price falls by -0.52% to 11.94 US-Dollar at 20:20.

The price of sorghum decreases by -1.09% to 327.30 US-Dollar at 20:20. The price of pork decreases by -2.08% to 0.95 US-Dollar at 20:05. The price of milk decreases by -2.53% to 101.71 US-Dollar at 20:30 while the price of diesel fuel increases by 0.04% to 112.55 US-Dollar at 20:30. The price of wood decreases by -0.19% to 585 US-Dollar at 20:20.

In parallel, the price of soybeans decreases by -1.08% to 0.74 US-Dollar and increases by +1.15% to 0.75 US-Dollar

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

FinanzenNet /  🏆 78. in DE

Agricultural Commodities Prices Orange Juice Prices Maize Prices Soybeans Prices Grain Prices Natural Gas Prices Food Prices

 

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

News text for Union Berlin: Looking for new coach post-seasonNews text for Union Berlin: Looking for new coach post-seasonClub president Dirk Zingler discusses the process of finding the new head coach, emphasizing a data-driven approach and the importance of the upcoming FIFA World Cup and vacation periods.
Read more »

EQS-News: BLUETTI beim WUF13: Partnerschaft mit UN-Habitat zur Förderung einer globalen nachhaltigen UrbanisierungEQS-News: BLUETTI beim WUF13: Partnerschaft mit UN-Habitat zur Förderung einer globalen nachhaltigen UrbanisierungEQS-News: BLUETTI / Schlagwort(e): ESG BLUETTI beim WUF13: Partnerschaft mit UN-Habitat zur Förderung einer globalen nachhaltigen Urbanisierung 19.05.2026 / 20:45 CET/CEST Für
Read more »

EQS-News: MillerKnoll auf der Clerkenwell Design Week 2026: Zukunftsweisende ArbeitsplatzgestaltungEQS-News: MillerKnoll auf der Clerkenwell Design Week 2026: Zukunftsweisende ArbeitsplatzgestaltungEQS-News: MillerKnoll / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges/Produkteinführung MillerKnoll auf der Clerkenwell Design Week 2026: Zukunftsweisende Arbeitsplatzgestaltung 19.05.2026 / 22:00
Read more »

DAX setzt Aufwärtstrend fort – No news are good newsDAX setzt Aufwärtstrend fort – No news are good newsAn der Börse ist derzeit allein das Ausbleiben von Nachrichten aus dem Nahen Osten eine gute Nachricht. Die trügerische Ruhe im weiter schwelenden Konflikt zwischen den USA und dem Iran werten Anleger als positives Signal und steigen ein.
Read more »



Render Time: 2026-05-21 21:51:20