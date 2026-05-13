Nicolas Maduro Guerra, the son of the imprisoned ex-President of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, shared his feelings over the recent changes in Venezuela. He expressed his views on the health of his father and his thoughts on the emergence of a new Venezuela after over a decade of crisis. Maduro Guerra also revealed details about his father's urgent goodbye message, which he sent to Nicolasito via his phone. The message served to pass on his last instructions to fight and to show solidarity with the Venezuelan people. The US military intervention on January 3rd following the arrest of former President Maduro led to criticism from US officials as well as the Venezuelan opposition. Their comments highlighted the challenges of the political and economic crisis in the country. With the focus shifting to the upcoming elections and the close relations between farmers and oil workers and the government, maintaining the balance between the rival parties might become even more complex.

Caracas - Nicolas Maduro Guerre, der Sohn des venezolanischen Ex-Regent Nicolas Maduro, expresses concern for his father's health . Maduro Guerra stated that his father had always followed a healthy diet, consuming mainly vegetables and avoiding sugary foods, but these days he has been eating a diet rich in refined carbohydrates, processed foods, and salt.

Nicolasito, as he is called, revealed that his father had been taken into custody in a dramatic US-led military operation on January 3rd. However, Maduro Guerra was surprised by the attack on Caracas and underestimated the technological capabilities of the American forces. Nicolasito was informed of his father's last audio message which he left on his phone shortly before his arrest.

In the message he encouraged the Venezuelan people to continue fighting, assuring them that their homeland will never be a colony and promising that he would die in the battle. It was interpreted as an 'early warning' or a 'farewell message' from his father. Since Maduro's arrest, Delcy Rodriguez has been assuming the role of the President, as Maduro's long-time official representative. Maduro Guerra referred to her 'new Venezuela' which has opened up to the world, inducing dialogue and reconciliation.

The country has long been embroiled in conflicts with no real resolution. Maduro Guerra asserts that Venezuela needs a path towards prosperity and peace. He has acknowledged past 'hard moments' with 'errors committed and excesses forgiven'. The latest escalation in the oil and gas sector, characterized by increasing prices and the reintroduction of family members into power, has led to criticism and backlash from the opposition who accuse Maduro and his party of corruption and failing to address economic issues.

With the focus shifting to the upcoming elections, and the farmers and oil workers working closely with Maduro, maintaining the balance between the rival parties might become even more complex





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Nicolas Maduro Guerra Father's Health US Military Operation Venezuela Reintroduction Of Family Members Into Power Opposition Corruption

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