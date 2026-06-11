Not all FIFA World Cup 2026 games will be broadcast live on free-to-air TV

The German football team's games, the opening match, the semi-finals, and the final will be broadcast exclusively on MagentaTV, the pay-TV service of Deutsche Telekom.

Bei der WM 2026 werden nicht alle Spiele live im Free-TV übertragen. Einige Partien werden exklusiv im Pay-TV von MagentaTV gezeigt, darunter alle Partien der deutschen Nationalmannschaft, das Eröffnungsspiel, die Halbfinals und das Finale.

Wer aber wirklich jedes Spiel der Weltmeisterschaft sehen will, braucht MagentaTV. Derzeit stehen noch nicht alle Exklusivspiele von MagentaTV fest. Die übrigen exklusiven Partien, darunter weitere Spiele am dritten Gruppenspieltag sowie Begegnungen der K.o. -Phase, werden zu einem späteren Zeitpunkt bekanntgegeben





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FIFA World Cup 2026 Magentatv Exclusive Broadcasting German Football Team Opening Match Semi-Finals Final

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