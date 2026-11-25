Nothing will unveil its first AI-native product on Dec. 8: The “Ear (note)” are earbuds with a charging case for recording and transcription.

Nothing is packing more AI into its earbuds. With the Ear , in a way a logical follow-up to the, which already has microphones in its charging case, users will be able to record in-person meetings through the case and phone calls through the earbuds.

Both, however, could pose legal problems in Germany.a preview of the product. Along with recording and transcription features, the charging case has a so-called “Talk” button that users can press to record their own notes. Pei said users could also reprogram the button for other tasks in the future. The Nothing co-founder also explained that the earbuds support interaction with various AI agents, including a voice-control system developed by Nothing that lets users have two-way conversations.

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A companion app —, which sends every word to the cloud, and the Looki L1, which even records video. Amazon also unveiled two AI devices for the U.S. market in October, Bee Frontier and Bee Eclipse. Using “personal AI,” they’re supposed to remember the important parts of conversations and derive useful insights and memories from them.

Apple, too, had announced something similar withthat the company’s first AI-native product would be a “tool”, “but one developed with the personality and care that define a Nothing product. ” Pei went on to say in his post that the industry was rushing prematurely to find the next iPhone moment.

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“The iPhone was the culmination of 30 years of development. Searching for the ‘iPhone of AI’ is a dead end today”, he said. The Nothing CEO is convinced: “When the ‘iPhone of AI’ arrives in a few years, it will build on this work. Maybe it will take a form no one can imagine yet, or maybe three of today’s devices will merge into one.

” With the Ear , Nothing seems to be trying to do exactly that: merge earbuds and an AI voice recorder into a single device. Like other AI audio products, Nothing’s AI-native gadget raises privacy concerns because it can record conversations in different settings. In Germany, for example, recording phone calls and private conversations without authorization is a crime under Section 201 of the Criminal Code. The offense is called “violation of the confidentiality of speech.

” Everyone involved must consent to a conversation being recorded. Violators face up to three years in prison or a fine. Nothing CEO Carl Pei said, however, that privacy would be protected. The company sought legal advice while developing the product and obtained the same certifications as its competitors’ products.

Nothing also set up its own data-security department in London.

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“It’s a very sensitive space, so we were extra careful to not take any risks,” Pei said. Pei hasn’t announced a price yet, but it will likely be around €180 or higher, in line with the Ear ’s suggested retail price. In the short term, Pei expects AI devices to remain niche products rather than become mainstream hits. He added that he “doesn’t expect an iPhone moment for consumer AI in the near future.

” Pei sees “a really interesting opportunity for Nothing to become the hardware layer for AI. ”Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir externe Inhalte angezeigt werden. Damit können personenbezogene Daten an Drittplattformen übermittelt werden. Mehr dazu in unserer