Important security updates fix vulnerabilities in Spring AI, Spring Framework and Spring Security, among other components.

Attackers can exploit numerous vulnerabilities in Java applications built with certain Spring software components. In the worst case, they can gain full control of systems.

So far, Spring’s developers have not reported any ongoing attacks. However, the firstThe vulnerabilities affect, among other components, Spring Security for authentication and access control, Spring AI for integrating AI models, Spring Framework, and Spring Boot for developing and running applications. The developers say they have fixed the following Spring Security releases.

Also read Kritische Sicherheitslücken in Spring-Anwendungen: Gefahr für Java-Systeme

Only 7.0.9 and 7.1.3 are freely available; the other versions are available only through paid enterprise support:Spring LDAP’s embedded LDAP server, designed for software testing, has hard-coded admin credentials and is accessible through all network interfaces . As a result, attackers on the same network, such as one used by shared build servers, can gain full control of the embedded LDAP directory. ) in Spring Boot, the framework itself disables the default security measures.

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This affects servlet-based web applications with the Actuator management module on the Cloud Foundry platform that do not have their own security configuration. Reactive applications are not affected. For Spring LDAP, versions 4.1.3 and 4.0.7 are freely available; for Spring Boot, versions 4.1.3 and 4.0.10 are. More information about all the patched flaws and affected versions is available