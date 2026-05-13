Oliver Reiß, the former U19 trainer of Hertha, has successfully won the U18 Premier League North title in England with Manchester City. Result

Herthas ehemaliger U19-Trainer Oliver Reiß ( ) greift in England nach den Sternen. Mit der U18 von Manchester City hat er den Meistertitel der Premier League North in dieser Saison bereits gewonnen.

Am Donnerstag will er sich im FA-Youth-Cup-Finale gegen den Stadtrivalen Manchester United ( ) den zweiten Titel sichern. Am 22. Mai kämpft das Reiß-Team dann auch noch an der berühmten Stamford Bridge gegen den FC Chelsea – den Meister der Premier League South – um den nationalen Meistertitel der U18. Der Nächste, bitte!

Als Transfer-Insider Fabrizio Romano ( ) auf der Plattform X berichtet (*), dass Oliver Reiß in seiner neuen Wahlheimat von Erfolg zu Erfolg eilt. Die Premier League North gewann er in der aktuellen Saison mit 60 Punkten (19 Siege, 3 Remis, 4 Niederlagen) und einem Torverhältnis von 96:39. City erzielte 3,7 Treffer pro Spiel....

, Unfortunately, the FA Youth Cup finals and the national finals went against Manchester City last year, leaving Oliver Reiß and his team with a disappointing conclusion to their Premier League North campaign. This season Oliver Reiß will ideally get a much better outcome and complete a Triple after losing in the national finals last year.

Newcomer Cristian Fiel (46) will then take over as head coach in the summer of 2024, while Oliver Reiß has still another year to finish his current contract. For now, Oliver Reiß is currently the head coach of U18 at City. A player from Angola, Kolo Touré (45), has returned aschentrainer to Guardiola this year, making it unclear now what Oliver Reiß.s future holds. (* X: https://www.transfermarkt.com/x/fabrizio-romano) [* indicates translatable text





BILD_Sport / 🏆 43. in DE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sports News Oliver Reiß Manchester City Premier League North FA Youth Cup Stamford Bridge

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nachfolger für Manne Lucha : Psychologe Oliver Hildenbrand soll Gesundheitsminister in Baden-Württemberg werdenDas Gesundheitsministerium in Baden-Württemberg bleibt in grüner Hand. Der 38-Jährige Oliver Hildenbrand soll Manfred Lucha im Amt nachfolgen. Die Gesundheitspolitikerin Petra Krebs ist als Staatssekretärin designiert.

Read more »

Leichter s.Oliver-Poncho: Unsere stylishe Wahl für kühle SommernächteUnser Trendpiece der Woche ist die praktischste Wahl, wenn wir abends etwas zum Überziehen brauchen. Und ein Hingucker ist das Piece noch dazu.

Read more »

Fame Fighter Oliver Ginkel gegen Boxer von Misfits an Kickboxen - Videos und InfosOliver Ginkel steht vor dem Kampf seines Lebens in Fame Fighting. Er tritt gegen Boxer von Misfits an und will cements der Fahrtdarstellung, dass er in die Weltspitze kommt.

Read more »

Oliver Zipse: Unbequem, aber erfolgreichOliver Zipse hat sich in seiner Amtszeit als BMW-Chef nicht nur beliebt gemacht. Trotzdem oder vielleicht sogar deswegen steht der Konzern heute besser da als die Konkurrenz.

Read more »