Discovered by the Australian Captain Frederick Hasselborough in 1810, Macquarie Island is unique in that it is the only island in the world with an oceanic crust and rock from Earth's mantle, offering a fascinating environment for scientific research.

Mitten im tosenden "Südpolarmeer" ragt eine Insel aus dem Wasser, wie es sie kein zweites Mal gibt. Macquarie Island ist die einzige Insel der Welt, die komplett aus Felsen des Erdmantels und ozeanischer Kruste besteht - und über dem Meeresspiegel liegt.

Die 128 Quadratkilometer große Insel sei "die einzige Insel der Welt, die vollständig aus ozeanischer Kruste und Steinen aus dem Erdmantel tief unter der Erdoberfläche besteht.

". Macquarie Island liegt rund 1500 Kilometer südöstlich von Tasmanien, auf haldem Weg zwischen Neuseeland und derRobbenjagd verwüstete Insel 1810 entdeckte der australische Kapitän und Robbenjäger Frederick Hasselborough die Insel. Er beanspruchte sie für Großbritannien. 1890 wurde sie Tasmanien zugesprochen. Seebären wurden im 19.

Jahrhundert ausgerottet. Zehn Jahre später waren sie fast verschwunden. Mit den Jägern kamen Kaninchen, Katzen, Ratten und Mäuse. Besonders Kaninchen zerstörten die Vegetation. Heute ist die Insel streng geschütztes Naturschutzgebiet mit vier Forschungsstationen





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Environment Macquarie Island Fossil Record Crustal Scientists Research Center

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