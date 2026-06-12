Opinion on FIFA World Cup expansion, ICE chief change, and Trump's ICE announcement

The text discusses the potential negative impact of expanding the FIFA World Cup to 48 teams, the appointment of Wilton Pereira as the new chief of ICE, and a tweet by Trump announcing the change.

Ich bekomme fast den Eindruck, die Vergrößerung der WM auf 48 Mannschaften, um mehr schwächeren Teams die Qualifikation zu ermöglichen, könnte negative Auswirkungen auf das Spielniveau der WM-Spiele haben.

Dass man bei dieser WM Schiedsrichter, die praktisch kein Englisch können zwingt, vor 80000 im Stadion und Milliarden am Fernseher live auf Englisch ihre Entscheidung zu verkünden und zu rechtfertigen ist auch geil. Trump announces Wilton Pereira as ICE’s new chief after he expelled 2 Africans and 1 Mexican in just 90 minutes





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Politics News FIFA World Cup Expansion Schiedsrichter English ICE Wilton Pereira Trump ICE Chief Change Expulsion African Mexican

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