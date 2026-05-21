Origin Agritech's Top-Line Revenue Declines by 31.9% Year-Over-Year, But Operating Loss Narrows by 44%

The company's unaudited financial results for the six months ended March 31, 2026, were primarily driven by a strategic transition in product portfolio and a focus on sales of new corn seed products, resulting in a 44% drop in operating expenses. Revenues for the period decreased by 31.9%, but the operating loss narrowed by 44% compared to the same period last year.

Origin Agritech 's top-line revenue decreased by 31.9%, driven by a 44% reduction in operating expenses and a strategic transition in its product portfolio, which resulted in a focus on new corn seed products and reduced external seed tolling services .

The Company also made significant progress in cost of revenues and operating expenses, with a 43.9% decrease in total operating expenses and a 47.8% decrease in operating loss. The net loss attributable to Origin Agritech for the six months ended March 31, 2026, was RMB 14.4 million (US$2.1 million), compared to RMB 25.6 million for the same period a year ago





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Origin Agritech Financial Results Strategic Partnerhsips Biotechnology Advancements Regulatory Approvals Corporate Strategy Market Expansion Strategic Transition New Corn Seed Products External Seed Tolling Services Decreased Revenue Decreased Operating Loss RMB US$ Chief Executive Officer R&D Product Lines Sales Force Sales Volume Marketing Efforts Expansion Critical Northeast Corn Corridor Production Licenses Recovery Of Infrastructure Tangible Commercial Results

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