Panasonic EW-led study reveals WELL Certified workplaces outperform non-certified spaces in Japan

The study, conducted in collaboration between IWBI and Panasonic EW, provides a comprehensive analysis of WELL Certified offices across Japan. The findings show that WELL Certified workplaces achieved higher performance in environmental factors and workplace experience, contributing to improved employee well-being and engagement.

The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) and Panasonic Electric Works Co., Ltd. (Panasonic EW) announced new findings from a Panasonic EW-led study indicating that WELL Certified workplaces significantly outperform non-certified spaces in terms of employee well-being , engagement, and workplace experience .

The study, based on more than 4,200 occupant surveys across 41 office projects in Japan, provides one of the most comprehensive analyses to date of how health-focused buildings translate into measurable outcomes. The findings demonstrate a clear and consistent performance advantage, with employees in WELL Certified projects reporting a 19% increase in overall well-being and a 20% increase in perceived work engagement compared to non-certified buildings.

Additionally, WELL projects showed significantly higher satisfaction across various indoor environmental quality factors, including access to nature, water quality, indoor air quality, sound environment, speech privacy, thermal comfort, natural light, and lighting environment. The performance advantage held even against recently renovated workplaces, with WELL Certified offices outperforming recently renovated non-certified offices by 10% in well-being and 8% in engagement.

The study also highlights the broader impact of WELL on workplace experience, with employees in WELL Certified spaces reporting higher satisfaction with key workplace culture and design elements, such as privacy, psychological safety, social connection, and opportunities to rest and recharge throughout the workday. Interior design factors, ranging from layout and furnishings to cleanliness and operational policies, also scored higher in WELL Certified spaces.

The study further analyzes key factors driving these outcomes, revealing that refreshing and recharging, team culture, indoor environmental quality, and design all contribute to perceived well-being and work engagement. Overall, the findings reinforce the importance of designing workplaces with well-being and provide evidence validating the performance and value of WELL Certified spaces





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WELL Certified Workplaces Performance Advantage Employee Well-Being Engagement Workplace Experience Indoor Environmental Quality Design Performance Factors Well-Being Workplace Culture Design Factors Refreshment And Recharging Team Culture Indoor Environmental Quality Design Performance Factors Well-Being Workplace Culture Design Factors Performance Factors Well-Being Workplace Culture Design Factors Performance Factors Well-Being Workplace Culture Design Factors Performance Factors Well-Being Workplace Culture Design Factors Performance Factors Well-Being Workplace Culture Design Factors Performance Factors Well-Being Workplace Culture Design Factors Performance Factors Well-Being Workplace Culture Design Factors Performance Factors Well-Being Workplace Culture Design Factors Performance Factors Well-Being Workplace Culture Design Factors Performance Factors Well-Being Workplace Culture Design Factors Performance Factors Well-Being Workplace Culture Design Factors Performance Factors Well-Being Workplace Culture Design Factors Performance Factors Well-Being Workplace Culture Design Factors Performance Factors Well-Being Workplace Culture Design Factors Performance Factors Well-Being Workplace Culture Design Factors Performance Factors Well-Being Workplace Culture Design Factors Performance Factors Well-Being Workplace Culture Design Factors Performance Factors Well-Being Workplace Culture Design Factors Performance Factors Well-Being Workplace Culture Design Factors Performance Factors Well-Being Workplace Culture Design Factors Performance Factors Well-Being Workplace Culture Design Factors Performance Factors Well-Being Workplace Culture Design Factors Performance Factors Well-Being Workplace Culture Design Factors Performance Factors Well-Being Workplace Culture Design Factors Performance Factors Well-Being Workplace Culture Design Factors Performance Factors Well-Being Workplace Culture Design Factors Performance Factors Well-Being Workplace Culture Design Factors Performance Factors Well-Being Workplace Culture Design Factors Performance Factors Well-Being Workplace Culture Design Factors Performance Factors Well-Being Workplace Culture Design Factors Performance Factors Well-Being Workplace Culture Design Factors Performance Factors Well-Being Workplace Culture Design Factors Performance Factors Well-Being Workplace Culture Design Factors Performance Factors Well-Being Workplace Culture Design Factors Performance Factors Well-Being Workplace Culture Design Factors Performance Factors Well-Being Workplace Culture Design Factors Performance Factors Well-Being Workplace Culture Design Factors Performance Factors Well-Being Workplace Culture Design Factors Performance Factors Well-Being Workplace Culture Design Factors Performance Factors Well-Being Workplace Culture Design Factors Performance Factors Well-Being Workplace Culture Design Factors Performance Factors Well-Being Workplace Culture Design Factors Performance Factors Well-Being Workplace Culture Design Factors Performance Factors Well-Being Workplace Culture Design Factors Performance Factors Well-Being Workplace Culture Design Factors Performance Factors Well-Being Workplace Culture Design Factors Performance Factors Well-Being Workplace Culture Design Factors Performance Factors Well-Being Workplace Culture Design Factors Performance Factors Well-Being Workplace Culture Design Factors Performance Factors Well-Being Workplace Culture Design Factors Performance Factors Well-Being Workplace Culture Design Factors Performance Factors Well-Being Workplace Culture Design Factors Performance Factors Well-Being Workplace Culture Design Factors Performance Factors Well-Being Workplace Culture Design Factors Performance Factors Well-Being Workplace Culture Design Factors Performance Factors Well-Being Workplace Culture Design Factors Performance Factors Well-Being Workplace Culture Design Factors

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