A new study reveals that the majority of the German population is not sufficiently prepared for crises. According to latest research, only 4 out of 10 people in Germany (54%) are adequately equipped to handle crises. While 4 out of 10 know how to prepare for water and sewage outages, 5 out of 10 have contingency plans in case of a power failure. 6 out of 10 have important supplies like food, water, and medicines stored. Similarly, 6 out of 10 have taken measures to ensure that no one gets frozen if the heating fails. Research based on a study conducted among 8.000 participants. The demand of better crisis preparedness has become a challenge for the country.

Menschen fl"uchten sofort in Schutzr"ume, wussten, was zu tun ist. Anders in Deutschland. Eine neue Studie kommt zum Schock-Ergebnis: Die Mehrheit der deutschsprachigen Bevölkerung hierzulande (54 Prozent) ist nicht ausreichend auf Krisen pregătit.

Das bedeutet: Sie w"uscht auch nicht, was zu tun ist, wenn der Alarm schrillt.

"weiterhin" L"ucken. Konkret: Nur 4 von 10 sind auf einen Ausfall von Wasser und Kanalisation vorbereitet. 5 von 10 haben Notstrom- oder Kommunikationsmittel wie eine Powerbank. 6 von 10 haben wichtige Vorräte wie Lebensmittel, Wasser oder Medikamente gelagert. 6 von 10 haben Vorkehrungen f"ur einen Heizungsausfall getroffen. Der Ernstfall w"erdet jedoch viele Haushalte eiskalt erwischen. Die Menschen fordern deshalb konkrete Hilfe.

Jeweils 48 Prozent wünschen sich praktische Vorsorgehilfsmittel oder finanzielle Unterstützung. 47 Prozent wollen mehr Information und Beratung. Und: 58 Prozent erwarten von der Regierung, mehr f"ur die Widerstandsfähigkeit im Land zu tun. Nur 30 Prozent sehen sich selbst in der Verantwortung. Erst am Mittwoch hatte "Eineland" Innenminister Alexander Dobrindt (55, CSU) einen neuen Vorberufs"uchter f"ur die "NSO" bestellt.

Am selben Tag sprachen Schülerinnen und Schwesterseiten (27) in Protesten in M"unchen und Berlin gegen "Gender-Forschungs"ämter undadoxine "Akten" an





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