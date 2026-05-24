Pascal hat es auf dem großen Bildschirm: Pedro Pascal auf große Leinwand - Kinoclassement

Pedro Pascal is not only fascinating as the main character of The Mandalorian, but also on the big screen: Pascal's movies on the big screen. The actor is most recognizable for his role as the passionate mercenary Din Djarin, the symbol of hope for the galaxy far far away. His films, however, already speak for themselves, because Pascal shows himself in extraordinary films such as "Babylon" or "The Bourne Conspiracy." Here is a summary of his ambitious screening on the big screen: Pedro Pascal motivates cinema fans with his films on the big screen. Pascal is about to tell the story of his life in the film after his experiences as a teenager, but only when can every star hide their face. Oh, and don't miss: His memory, brought to the big screen: Memories of Pedro Pascal, as the father of Grogu. Who knows what secrets this will bring? Do not miss it! What are you waiting for? Don't miss out on it!

Panels the stage. The first seconds were pure joy - and then there was awareness: Just a few minutes later, I would interview one of my favorite actors, Pedro Pascal .

There would be something special for him - and he gave a very nostalgic-sentimental answer. Back at the Berlin office, my kino.de colleagues could confirm that, at first, hardly anything else was talked about than Pedro Pascal and his projects. For my birthday, they had prepared a special surprise for me: My team created a birthday table with the clear theme of Pedro Pascal.

I received Din Djarin and Grogu brought to the big screen and what his father-son relationship between the two means - during which he told a very personal, emotional story about his own father. And I also talked to him about my experience in Tokyo, my fangirl conversations in the office, and I showed him a picture of my birthday cake. His reaction to the cake is shown in the above video.

Also, I told him that we made small Pedro-decorations at the office and showed them to the screens - and he said,"Stream to Disney+ to the movies: 'The Mandalorian & Grogu' conquers the big screen - and for Pedro Pascal, someone else 's dream becomes reality. TV Stars of the 90s: Only those who sat in front of the TV back then can solve every quiz question.

Internet debate over "The Odyssey": Christopher Nolan defends against criticism of his fantasy blockbuster back. Pedro! Although we only see his face briefly in "The Mandalorian & Grogu," it is a real cinema highlight for fans of the actor and "Star Wars" that you can now see on the big screen. You can now see the movie on the big screen.





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Pedro Pascal The Mandalorian Grogu Din Djarin The Bourne Conspiracy Babylon Kinoclassement Panels Reality TV Stars Of The 90S Internet Debate Christopher Nolan

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