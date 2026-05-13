Patrick Erras conflicts with concussions and ends his professional football career.

After two concussions, Patrick Erras' professional football career has ended.

Just now was Patrick Erras (31) at Holstein Kiel `s farewell. Erras' contract with the second league team is over after this season, it will mark the end of his professional football career.

After being in training and 'catching' a ball on his head, Erras suffered a concussion. This was the second concussion in a short time, the third overall. With dramatic consequences. Erras hasn't played one game since then, the health effects prevent professional football, even though he has recovered from concussions.

On Holstein Kiel's homepage, Erras said on the question about how he was doing: `Not very good. I still have problems since then, so I couldn't stand on the field and still have to struggle.

' He has been experiencing dizziness, reacts very sensitively to loud noises. Therapy is difficult, the progress is currently small. Also for his private life, it is a brutal difficult situation with two small children. Certainly, Erras is upset.

If he can't or it's not physically possible to go back, it's hard, naturally. But: `Now, I already have a better way to solve this. If it doesn't change, it won`t, that's just how you have to find a solution and figure it out.

' The support of his family is crucial. Erras has to move to Bayern with his family and will spend his life`s after his football career with his family. Number one priority is to get healthy again





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Patrick Erras Holstein Kiel Professional Win National League Professional Football Career At The End Concussion Movement Bayern Moving In With Family

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