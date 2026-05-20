Planned US troop reduction in Europe also affects Poland temporarily

The US Department of Defense has announced that the number of US combat brigades in Europe will be reduced from four to three, bringing them back to the level of 2021. This temporarily delays the deployment of US troops to Poland, a close ally of the United States.

Die geplante Reduzierung der US-Truppen in Europa betrifft laut dem US-Verteidigungsministerium auch den NATO-Verbündeten Polen - allerdings nur vorübergehend. Die USA reduzieren die Zahl ihrer Kampfbrigaden (BCT) in Europa von vier auf drei und damit auf den Stand von 2021, wie Sean Parnell, Chef-Sprecher des Pentagons, auf X mitteilte.

Dies führt zu einer vorübergehenden Verzögerung bei der Entsendung von US-Streitkräften nach Polen, das ein vorbildlicher Verbündeter der USA ist. Nähere Angaben zum Zeitplan machte er nicht





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Diplomacy US-Truppenreduktion Europa Polen NATO-Verboundene Planned-Truppenreduktion

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