Polish Financial Supervision Authority Approves Prospectus for Lumina Metals Dual Listing

Lumina Metals Corp. announces that the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) has approved its Prospectus, a significant step towards listing the company's shares on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) as part of a dual listing with the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). This approval will strengthen the company's capital markets position, increase its visibility in Poland and the broader European region, and enable greater liquidity for Polish investors to participate in the company's growth.

Warsaw, Poland--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2026) - Lumina Metals Corp. (TSX: LMCU) is pleased to announce that the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) has approved its Prospectus prepared in connection with the application to trade on the regulated market operated by the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE).

The approval of the Prospectus represents a significant step toward listing the Company's shares on the WSE as part of a dual listing. The dual listing of the Company's shares in Poland and Canada will strengthen its capital markets position, significantly increasing its visibility in Poland and the broader European region. It will also enable greater liquidity and allow Polish investors to participate in the Company's growth.

About Lumina Metals Lumina Metals Corp. is advancing a district-scale portfolio of copper and silver projects in south-western Poland, targeting world-class sediment-hosted Kupferschiefer-style mineralization. The Company's flagship Nowa Sól, Sulmierzyce and Mozów projects collectively represent some of Europe's most significant new copper-silver discoveries in recent decades and position Poland at the forefront of the continent's growing need for secure supplies of critical metals.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information Certain statements and information herein, including all statements that are not historical facts, contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to the approval of the KNF, the application of the Company to list shares for trading on the WSE, the timing of the approval of the WSE for trading of the Company's shares and the prospect of the Company to be dual listed on the TSX and WSE.

With respect to forward-looking statements, although management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that a forward-looking statement or information herein will prove to be accurate. On Behalf of Lumina Metals Corp. Jordan Pandoff CEO





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Lumina Metals Corp. Polish Financial Supervision Authority Prospectus Warsaw Stock Exchange Toronto Stock Exchange Dual Listing Critical Metals European Region Security Supplies Electricity Transformation Industry Competitiveness Defence And Technology Sectors

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