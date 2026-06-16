Prince Kobe Cisse Signs First Professional Contract with FC Liverpool

Prince Kobe Cisse, 17, has signed his first professional contract with FC Liverpool. He is the son of former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse, who played for the club from 2004 to 2007. Cisse has been playing for Liverpool since he was a child and has made appearances in the U18 and debuted for the U21 team. He holds a Welsh passport and plays for the U18 national team.

Prince Kobe Cisse , 17, signs first professional contract with FC Liverpool. Son of former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse , who played for the club from 2004 to 2007.

Cisse has been playing for Liverpool since he was a child. Last season, he made appearances in the U18 and also debuted for the U21 team. Born in Chester, England, he holds a Welsh passport and plays for the U18 national team. Interesting fact: Cisse is a trained striker who was converted to a defender in recent years.

His father, Djibril Cisse, started his professional career at AJ Auxerre and joined Liverpool in 2004 for 20 million euros. In 2005, he won the Champions League final with Liverpool against AC Milan and scored a decisive penalty in the penalty shootout that secured the title for the Reds. Cisse became a club legend despite playing only 79 league games.

Cisse, who has 41 international appearances for the French national team, is known as a "wandervogel" and has played for Marseille, Sunderland, Panathinaikos Athens, Lazio Rome, Queens Park Rangers, Al-Gharafa (Katar), Kuban Krasnodar, SC Bastia, Saint-Pierroise (La Reunion), Yverdon Sport (Switzerland), and PAO Chicago. Cisse says about his father: "I have watched some highlights. It's nice to see him play, get to know him, and see how he was. He was a bit crazy with his crazy hairstyles and everything.

As a defender, I would say he was definitely a striker, someone you didn't want to play against.

" About his own conversion to defender, he says: "I have the speed, but maybe my finishing skills aren't as good as his. That's why I was probably moved back to defense. He was very fast, but I would say I'm a bit faster.





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Prince Kobe Cisse FC Liverpool Djibril Cisse Striker Defender Wales U18 U21 Welsh Passport Wandervogel Speed Finishing Skills

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