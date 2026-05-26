Process against ten suspects for planned robbery in Germany

The process against ten suspects for a planned robbery in Germany begins in Brussels on Tuesday. The group planned to rob a warehouse with heavy weapons in Bochum. Antonio Ferrara, known as the "breakout king" in France, is among the suspects. He received the nickname because he twice escaped from prison in France. The robbery in Bochum did not take place, as the suspects were arrested in February 2025 in the Belgian Eupen near the German border. During the raid, a police officer and one of the suspects were injured. Ferrara was previously convicted of attempted murder in France multiple times. His second escape in 2003 was similar to an action film, as he was freed by a ten-member team with rocket launchers.

In Brüssel beginnt am Dienstag ein Prozess gegen zehn Angeklagte wegen eines geplanten Raubüberfalls in Deutschland. Laut der Staatsanwaltschaft hatte die Gruppe einen Überfall mit schweren Waffen auf den Tresorraum eines Werttransportunternehmens in Bochum geplant.

Zu den Angeklagten gehört der in Frankreich als "Ausbrecherkönig" bekannte Antonio Ferrara. Den Beinamen erhielt er, weil ihm dort zwei Mal die Flucht aus dem Gefängnis gelungen war. Zu dem Raubüberfall in Bochum kam es laut der Staatsanwaltschaft nicht, weil die Verdächtigen im Februar 2025 im belgischen Eupen nahe der Grenze zu Deutschland festgenommen wurden. Während des Zugriffs kam es zu einer Verfolgungsjagd mit mehreren Autos.

Ein Polizist und einer der Verdächtigen wurden dabei verletzt. Ferrara war früher in Frankreich wegen mehrfachen versuchten Mordes verurteilt worden. Sein zweiter Ausbruch im Jahr 2003 ähnelte einem Actionfilm: Befreit wurde er von einem zehnköpfigen Kommando mit Raketenwerfern





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Antonio Ferrara Planned Robbery Bochum Belgium France Attempted Murder Escape Robbery Action Film Rocket Launchers

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