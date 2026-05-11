Professional Help Needed When Job-Related Stress Is Persistent

A Diplom-Psychologe warns that job-related stress can have serious physical and mental health impacts. Symptoms like sleepless nights and back pain can signal the end of a person's-ability to cope with stress. Getting professional help within weeks can be 'drastically beneficial' and may include cognitive behavior therapy.

Job frisst Seele auf? Sanitäter, Polizisten, Callcenter-Agenten – sie alle kennen das. Wenn der Job dich emotional kaputtmacht, kommst du schnell ans Limit. Der Stress hört nach Feierabend nicht auf.

Viele schleppen die Sorgen mit ins Bett. Das geht an die Substanz, macht krank. Aber ab wann braucht man wirklich einen Profi an seiner Seite? Der Diplom-Psychologe Johannes Wendsche von der Bundesanstalt für Arbeitsschutz und Arbeitsmedizin (Baua) hat eine klare Antwort: „Das ist der Fall, wenn sich Betroffene dauerhaft, also über mehrere Wochen hinweg, erschöpft fühlen und ungewohnt gereizt reagieren“.

Wenn du nachts kein Augezubekommst oder dir ständig der Rücken wehtut, sind das oft Alarmzeichen. Dein Körper zeigt dir: Die Last im Beruf ist zu groß, du bist am Ende. Dass man nicht zögern sollte, bestätigt Sabine Gregersen, Diplom-Psychologin und wissenschaftliche Mitarbeiterin bei der Berufsgenossenschaft für Gesundheitsdienst und Wohlfahrtspflege (BGW): „Je früher Betroffene auf professionelle Hilfe setzen, desto besser“. Für alle anderen Arbeitnehmer besteht die Option, auf die Programme des Gesundheitsmanagements in ihrer Firma zurückzugreifen.

Johannes Wendsche ergänzt: „Auch die Betriebsärztin oder der Hausarzt können Betroffenen einen Weg weisen“. Als eine mögliche Lösung gilt die kognitive Verhaltenstherapie. In dieser Therapie wird den Teilnehmenden beigebracht, wie eine mentale Distanzierung von aufwühlenden Situationen im Beruf gelingen kann. (dpa/red)





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Job Stress Exhaustion Mental Health Professional Help Cognitive Behavior Therapy

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