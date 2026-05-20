PyroGenesis Inc. Announces 'Bought Deal' Financing from Research Capital Corporation

PyroGenesis Inc. has entered into an agreement with Research Capital Corporation to act as the sole underwriter and sole bookrunner for the purchase of 8,825,000 units at an Offering Price of $0.34 per unit, providing potential gross proceeds of $5,450,575 to the Company.

Montreal, Quebec - PyroGenesis Inc. (TSX: PYR) (OTCQX: PYRGF) (FRA: 8PY1) announces an agreement with Research Capital Corporation to act as the sole underwriter and sole bookrunner for the purchase, on a 'bought deal' basis, of 8,825,000 units of the Company.

Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. This Offering is expected to provide gross proceeds of up to $5,450,575 to the Company. The Company plans to use the net proceeds for working capital and advancements of contracts and backlog. The Offering is being conducted under National Instrument 45-106 and Regulation 45-106





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Pyrogenesis Inc. Bought Deal Financing Research Capital Corporation Test-Strike Stock Offering Capital Raising Investment Unit

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