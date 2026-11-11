Der niederländische Darts‑Legende Raymond van Barneveld hat beim Players Championship in Leicester ein WM‑Ticket für die Weltmeisterschaft 2027 gesichert. Mit einem 6‑2 Sieg über Jimmy van Schie überschreitet er das Rekordgebiet von Steve Beaton und setzt einen neuen Meilenstein im Darts‑Geschichte. Der Artikel beleuchtet die Qualifikationswege, die Bedeutung seiner Leistung, die Entwicklung der Darts‑Szene in den Niederlanden und die persönliche Bedeutung für den Veteranen.

Raymond van Barneveld, a legend in the world of darts, has once again proven that age is merely a number by securing a coveted spot for the World Darts Championship 2027 during the Players Championship finals in Leicester.

In a stunning display of precision and grace, the Dutchman comfortably overcame his compatriot Jimmy van Schie with a 6‑2 victory. That single triumph was all that was required for Von Barneveld to claim his 34th appearance at the world stage, eclipsing England's Steve Beaton who had previously held the record with 33 participations.

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Rekorde und Tradition: Van Barneveld sichert sich historischen Weltmeisterschafts-Platz

The win not only serves as a milestone in van Barneveld's illustrious career but also marks a historic moment for Dutch darts, showcasing the sport's growing depth and passion in the Netherlands. The Players Championship event in Leicester, which is the final stop on the PDC Pro Tour, carried immense significance for all players eyeing the World Championship. The PDC's qualification system is designed to reward consistent performance across the season.

While the top 40 from the PDC Order of Merit automatically qualify, there remains an avenue for other top performers to secure spots through the Pro Tour. Unlike the main Order of Merit, the Pro Tour standings are solely based on player performances in Players Championship and European Tour events, providing a platform for those who may not rank highly in the overall points list to qualify for the world stage.

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As a result, every match in these tournaments carries consequential weight, and a win is often the decisive edge needed for a World Championship ticket. Van Barneveld's resurgence in 2027 can be traced back to his perseverance over the last decade. After missing out on qualification in 2018 and 2019, the five‑time world champion returned to form during the 2023 PDC circuit, eventually reaching the semifinals of the Players Championship series.

Der Weg des Champions: Resilienz und Beständigkeit im Pro-Tour-Finale

His ability to simultaneously maintain a high level of play across both the World Series of Darts and the European Tour has made him a formidable competitor and a revered veteran in the sport. Despite being in his mid‑50s, his match‑taking decisions, superb endurance, and ability to read the board underscore why he remains a benchmark for new talents. The significance of this achievement extends beyond the world of darts.

Van Barneveld's triumph in Leicester highlights a growing trend where the sport's veteran players continue to achieve high success long after their prime years, demonstrating longevity. Additionally, his success has inspired countless young dart players across the Netherlands, further fueling the nation's robust participation rates and grassroots initiatives. Alongside this, the attention received by Dutch darts heroes is also paving the way for the sport's increased international sponsorship deals and media coverage.

The players who record a victory following the elimination of the last opponent through the Pro Tour Ladder will then qualify to play in the World Championship. Teams qualifying already have their location on the world map and are looking forward to older titles. Beyond the tournament's last stage, other positions remain open for qualification, including the top 10 from the upcoming win. Players may later qualify for the World Darts Championship 2027.

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Capitalising on such achievements has long been a source of pride for many a team in the sports league. In a space where one moment evidence is accepted and recognized for the final prize, the winners of the Tournament and significant share of the world library. The final highlight was that Van Barneveld would have incurred a record of 26 matches over a season that would have been repeatedly stroked 44 centuries and numerous 140s.

The final winner was the subject of the series and it was revealed with a prize of 32. In short, this news piece offers a joy from the sport. Its significance is not understated, and how it brokered a comprehensive collection further, older, and even as a new envisioning in the name of world history.