Riemann hypothesis: Claude cuts AI proof by more than 99%
Claude has dramatically streamlined its own proof of the Riemann hypothesis. The mathematical community is still working to understand it.
Within just a few days, Anthropic employees reduced the proof of the Riemann hypothesis, developed with the AI model Claude, to a fraction of its original size.
Claude was also used in the revision.. The proof comprised about 17.4 million lines in Lean, a formal language that allows mathematical proofs to be verified by computer. Just one day later, representatives of the Lean community confirmed the proof’s formal correctness.that the Lean code contained a lot of unnecessary material and that the proof could be simplified considerably. Just a few days later, the scale of the potential reduction became clear.
, the more compact version contains about 113,000 lines, including comments and blank lines — more than 99% fewer than the original. A version optimized for readability comes to about 477,000 lines. , Claude wrote both the Lean code and the accompanying explanations. The revision went beyond simply cleaning up the code.
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