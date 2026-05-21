Rio Grande Resources Completes 75-Sample Phase 2 Survey,

Dahrouge Geological Consulting USA Ltd.'s Phase 2 field sampling and structural mapping program has been completed at the Winston Gold-Silver Project in the Black Range Mountains of Sierra County, New Mexico.

Phase 2 Sampling and Mapping Program Identifies Extensive Vein Corridors, Structural Intersections, and Widespread Epithermal Textures Ahead of Planned Phase 1 Drill Program VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2026 / Rio Grande Resources Ltd. (CSE:RGR)(OTCQB:RGRLF) ("Rio Grande" or"RIO" the"Company"), is pleased to announce completion of its Phase 2 field sampling and structural mapping program at the Winston Gold-Silver Project ("Winston" or the"Project"), located in the Black Range Mountains of Sierra County, New Mexico .

The program was completed by Dahrouge Geological Consulting USA Ltd. ("Dahrouge") and included extensive structural mapping and surface sampling designed to refine the Company's geological understanding of mineralized vein trends across the property ahead of its planned Phase 1 drill program. ... During the seven-day program conducted the second week of May 2026, Dahrouge collected 75 rock chip samples and 5 channel samples, representing an additional 16 individual samples, for a total of 91 individual samples submitted for analysis. ...

The key highlights included: ... The structural dataset includes mapped vein orientations, mineralization characteristics, textural observations, and structural measurements are expected to play an important role in refining and prioritizing drill targets for the Company's planned Phase 1 drill program. ... Rio Grande Resources, commented: "This second phase field program has significantly advanced our understanding of the Winston Project and further strengthened our confidence in the scale of the mineralized system.

" ... The completed field program has materially advanced its geological model for the Winston Project. Multiple vein corridors appear to extend through key target areas, including Poverty Creek, north of Highway 59, Ivanhoe-Empr... ...

Throughout the property, textures typical of a low-sulfidation epithermal system, including bladed quartz, drusy quartz, comb quartz, amethyst, colloform banding, and vuggy textures, were identified within structurally controlled vein systems. ... Structural measurements collected during the program also improved the Company's understanding of vein orientations and controls on mineralization within the Ivanhoe-Emporia region. ...





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Rio Grande Resources Dahrouge Geological Consulting USA Ltd. Phase 2 Structural Mapping Surface Sampling Winston Gold-Silver Project New Mexico Phase 1 Drill Program Epithermal System Mineralized Vein Trends Assay Results Phase 1 Drill Program District-Scale Epithermal System

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