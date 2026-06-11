Severe Riots in Northern Ireland's Capital City

Protests in Belfast have escalated into violent clashes between protesters and police, with demonstrators targeting migrants in the city. Molotov cocktails, stones, and arson attacks have caused widespread damage, and police have used water cannons to disperse the rioters.

Die Hauptstadt Nordirlands brennt. Schon wieder. In Belfast kam es in der Nacht zu Donnerstag erneut zu schweren Krawallen. Demonstranten und die Polizei lieferten sich eine Straßenschlacht.

Auslöser ist ein Angriff eines Sudanesen (30) auf den Schotten Stephen O. (44), bei dem der Angreifer laut Zeugen versucht haben soll, sein Opfer zu enthaupten. Die Wut der Demonstranten richtet sich seitdem gegen die Migranten in der Stadt. Am Mittwoch musste die Polizei Hunderte Randalierer nordöstlich von Belfast davon abhalten, auf ein Hotel zu marschieren, in dem Migranten untergebracht sind. BILD wurde Zeuge einer Straßenschlacht.

Die vermummten, Hunderten Randalierer warfen mit Molotow-Cocktails und Steinen, setzten eine Straßenblockade in Brand. Zudem zündeten sie ein unbewohntes Haus neben der Blockade an. Die Polizei schoss mit Gummigeschossen, mehrere Menschen wurden verletzt.

Schließlich vertrieb sie die Randalierer mit einem Wasserwerfer. Am Dienstag schon setzten Randalierer Häuser und Autos in Brand. Die betroffene Nachbarschaft wurde am Mittwoch mit einem massiven Polizeiaufgebot geschützt. Schon am Morgen waren Schüler aus Sicherheitsgründen frühzeitig nach Hause geschickt worden.

Busse und Bahnen fuhren ab 17 Uhr nicht mehr, Läden waren geschlossen. Wie lange die Proteste noch anhalten, ist unklar





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Northern Ireland Belfast Protests Riots Police Migrants Arson Attacks Water Cannons

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