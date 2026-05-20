Research suggests that chronic poor or irregular sleep is associated with poorer sperm quality and possible impacts on male fertility. A study with 953 young men showed that participants with frequent sleep disturbances had an average 29% lower sperm concentration. Differences in sleep patterns and overall sleep quality were more noticeable in those with chronic sleep problems over extended periods. Some studies have also found that men with sleep problems tend to have lower sperm counts, less movement and abnormal sperm shape, especially for sleep durations exceeding nine hours. These findings are particularly relevant to maintaining healthy hormone levels, which are essential for optimal male fertility, as hormonal imbalances can significantly impact healthy and effective sperm production.

Chronisch schlechter oder stark unregelmäßiger Schlaf in Verbindung steht mit schlechterer Spermienqualität und möglichen Auswirkungen auf die männliche Fruchtbarkeit, wie Studien zeigen. Eine récente pesquisa com 953 jovens homens demonstrou que aqueles com doenças crônicas de distúrbios do sono apresentaram, em média, uma redução de 29% na concentração de espermatozóides.

Alguns estudos sugerem que amounts moderados de sono, por exemplo, de 8 a 9 horas, podem afetar a fertilidade masculina. Diante disso, especialistas apontam as possíveis causas para a disfunção sexual masculina e, principalmente, o impacto do mau sono no corpo. As possíveis causas sugeridas pelos profissionais envolvem: 1. Despertar cansado: No sono insuficiente ou de duração excessiva, o corpo não consegue se recuperar plenamente, levando a disfunções disruptivas. 2.

Alteração do ritmo circadiano (radiação do sono e do acordar): Diz-se que o sono queima-foguete interfere diretamente com o ritmo do corpo. A ingestão excessiva de caféína e taurina, presentes em bebidas energéticas, pode junglar-se com essa interferência, atrapalhando o processo de adaptação do corpo. 3. Oxidação do estresse: Pesquisa sugere que a oxidação do estresse, causada pelas moléculas geradoras de radicais livres, pode afetar o desempenho sexual masculino. 4.

Hiperglicemia: Pessoas com níveis excessivos de glicose no sangue podem ter uma menor quantidade de espermatozóides. 5. Alterações endócrinas: As alterações no hormônio do crescimento pode afetar a fertilidade masculina.

No entanto, um número menor de estudos atesta essa conexão. As conclusões aqui expostos são de um grupo de especialistas do mundo todo: Profissionais do Fogão, do Dr. Stephanie Seneff, dos Centros para Controle e Prevenção de Doenças (CDC) e do Dr. Bill Young, entre outros. Lembre-se que estudos sugerem conexões, mas causos e efeitos não foram comprovados diretamente.

Para melhorar o sono, diretora executiva do American Sleep Foundation, Dr. Mary Carskadon, sugeriu: Estabeleça um horário regular para deitar e acordar. Use medidas adicionais para manter a saúde do corpo, como seguir uma dieta saudável, praticar exercícios regularmente e evitar o tabagismo e o sobreaquecimento/sobrefreamento. Desse jeito, poderá desfrutar de um sono tranquilo e reaproveitar o sono queima-foguete para aproveitar as suas atividades diárias





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